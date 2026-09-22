Precinct starts to look interesting

The buzz around the Euroa railway precinct on the morning of Wednesday 16 September was the careful placement of a large steel frame near where the pedestrian underpass will be installed. By Thursday lunchtime, several faces of 'walls' had been attached and this week, glass doors can be seen at the top of it. In the latest news for travellers, V/Line rail services returned to Euroa following the 86-hour rail shutdown over the weekend of 12-13 September, that saw replacement coaches return to the line. The possession, which ran from the Friday night until the last service on Monday 14 September, allowed Inland Rail crews to carry out works across the Beveridge-to-Albury corridor, including level crossing upgrades at Euroa and Benalla. The shutdown marked another milestone for the project, with the final bridge scheduled for replacement on the corridor removed at Broadford. A new bridge is now under construction at Marchbanks Road, with Inland Rail saying the works have delivered the required height and width clearances for double-stacked freight trains at 11 of the project's 12 sites. Inland Rail CEO Sean Sweeney said the bridge replacement had been completed during the 86-hour shutdown. "Successfully removing the ninth and final bridge on the Beveridge to Albury project is a major achievement," Dr Sean Sweeney said. The latest shutdown follows months of disruption for Euroa rail passengers, with train services only recently returning after a four-month suspension while major works were carried out on the line. Works continue around Euroa Station, including construction of the Anderson Street underpass, expanded parking areas, new pedestrian links, and accessibility improvements.