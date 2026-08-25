Pop up for taste of the Show

With less than two months until the 2026 Euroa Agricultural Show, a taste of show day is heading to the heart of Euroa. The Euroa Agricultural Society will take over the windows of Sheila Inc Design Centre in Binney Street from Saturday 29 August to Saturday 5 September, creating a colourful display showcasing the many different sides of the annual event. Featuring exhibits, memorabilia, and displays from across the show, the week-long pop-up will give passers-by a glimpse of what makes the event such a popular part of the local calendar. Euroa Agricultural Society president Lyndal Dean said the display was a chance to bring the show into the centre of town as preparations ramp up for October. "We had a fantastic response to our Binney Street display last year, so we're excited to bring it back and give everyone another little taste of our Euroa Show," Mrs Dean said. "There is so much that goes into our show and so many different ways to be involved. "Whether you grow it, bake it, make it, photograph it, raise it or ride it, there is likely to be a class for you." This year's competition schedule features more than 1100 classes and events across 27 sections. From cattle, sheep, poultry, horses and yard dogs through to cookery, horticulture, photography, art, craft, needlework, produce and junior competitions, there are opportunities for experienced exhibitors and first-time entrants alike. Competition schedules are available from Burtons IGA, Euroa Newsagency and the Euroa Gazette office, while entries for most Saturday sections can be lodged online through Showday Online. Society volunteers will also be at the Binney Street pop-up at various times throughout the week to answer questions, provide competition information and help prospective exhibitors get involved. The 2026 Euroa Agricultural Show will be held on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 October under the theme "Recovering Agriculture". "Now is the perfect time to have a look through the schedule and start thinking about what you might enter," Mrs Dean said. "You don't have to be a regular show exhibitor. We'd love to see more people across our community have a go this year." For schedules, entries and further information visit euroashow.org.au