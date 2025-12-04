The state government was given a timely reminder of the urgency of much-needed repairs to Avenel's railway precinct on Thursday, 4 December when member for Northern Victoria Rikkie-Lee Tyrrell raised the issue during parliamentary adjournments that went late into the evening.

The One Nation member sought commitment from the Minister for Public and Active Transport Gabrielle Williams to invest $3.1 million needed for the upgrades.

Ms Tyrrell told parliament that the near fatality of a ten-year-old girl who collided with a freight train at the station in April this year could have been avoided if the crossing was fitted with auto-locking gates.

She said the Avenel community was not asking for much and that the $3.1m was a 'drop in a bucket'.

Ms Tyrrell outlined the need for three things that make up Strathbogie Shire Council's precinct plan: four pedestrian mazes with swing gates and escape gates on the Bank Street crossing, two more such gates at the Ewings Road crossing with new footpath links to improve access and visibility, and an upgrade to the carpark and associated landscaping.

Ms Tyrrell attended the rally held at Avenel on Saturday 29 November with about 100 locals, members of Avenel Active, Federal member for Nicholls Sam Birrell and four Strathbogie Shire councilors and promised residents her intention to 'ride the minister's tail' beyond this week's final sitting of parliament.

Mayor Scott Jeffery told the rally that the upgrade was one of council's 'top priority projects' and that the drafted master precinct plan could be built for $3.1m.

"We are calling the state government to step up and commit the $3.1 million needed to make our rail precinct safe," Cr Jeffery said.

"Our town is growing rapidly, hundreds of new homes are on the horizon, mostly on this (western) side of the railway line, which means more and more children will be crossing the rail line every day just to get to school.

"Without modern safe pedestrian crossings, lives will be at risk."

Ms Tyrrell said she intended to be Avenel's mouthpiece in parliament.

"What you want us to take to Parliament, tell us," she said.

"You deserve to be treated well and fairly and so I'm going to make sure that the minister hears you loud and clear.

"These are not massive projects.

"They are simple safety measures that will greatly improve the lives of the residents of Avenel."

Minister Williams' office was contacted by The Euroa Gazette for comment.