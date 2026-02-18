Strathbogie Shire Council has commenced the formal transition from state-led emergency response into community-led recovery following the Longwood Berry's Lane fire.

Council Chief Executive Officer Rachelle Quattrocchi said preparations for long-term recovery were already well underway.

“Our communities have been through an incredibly challenging time and, while response efforts continue, we know the long road to recovery begins now,” Ms Quattrocchi said.

“This next phase is about supporting people not only to rebuild, but to recover in a way that strengthens community resilience for the future.”

The State Government has announced that impacted councils will receive between $450,000 and $1.3 million for recovery programs and staff, alongside grants of up to $75,000 for community organisations leading local initiatives.

Council is awaiting confirmation of its specific allocation and program guidelines but has advertised for Community Recovery Officers and last week opened a long-term Recovery Hub to ensure support was not delayed.

“We could not wait for every detail to be finalised before acting,” Ms Quattrocchi said.

“Our communities need support now, and we are moving quickly to make sure the right people, systems and services are in place.”

A major focus of the next stage will be working with community to establish Community Recovery Committees (CRCs).

CRCs provide a structured, community driven way for impacted residents to identify priorities, guide recovery initiatives, and act as a recognised voice to government and agencies.

Council will also establish a Municipal Recovery Committee to bring together state agencies, emergency services, community services and businesses, strengthening the connection between community needs and government support.

“It’s not Council’s role to replace community leadership - we are here to enable it,” Ms Quattrocchi said.

“Local knowledge and local voices must guide recovery.

"Our job is to support communities to organise, to collaborate and to lead the work that matters most to them.”

Ms Quattrocchi said council acknowledged that fire-affected communities were not all at the same stage of the recovery journey, with some residents eager to move into recovery planning while others were still in the relief phase with basic needs continuing to be addressed.

“No community recovers at the same pace,” Ms Quattrocchi said.

“We will work with every township including Ruffy, Longwood East, Upton Hill, Avenel, Gooram and Creighton’s Creek to understand their readiness and to ensure no one is rushed and no one is left behind.

“I want to thank our amazing community volunteers who have worked so hard to support their neighbours in the wake of this disaster.

"To those who have volunteered and given up their time to support those in impacted communities, your generosity and community spirit has made a huge difference during an incredibly challenging time.

"We look forward to working together as we move to recovery.”

As Council moves into this recovery phase, it has introduced a new internal structure to ensure it can meet the needs of bushfire-impacted communities both now and over the long-term, while also delivering business as usual for the shire.

“Our staff have done an amazing job to support the response and recovery, while also continuing to deliver the services that our community expects.

“We are recruiting for dedicated Community Recovery Officers to join our recovery team, who will provide essential support to affected residents in the months and years ahead.”

The Community Recovery Officers will be based at the Recovery Hub, which is located at 34 Railway Street, Euroa. These officers will assist with recovery, support community meetings and manage recovery projects.

The Hub is open from 9am to 3pm weekdays or by appointment. You can phone council’s Customer Service team on 1800 065 993 for further information.