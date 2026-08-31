Gambling reform aims to protect the vulnerable

Indi Independent MP Helen Haines was one of 14 MPs to vote against the recently passed Gambling Reform legislation as she believes the changes do not go far enough. Dr Haines was calling for a total ban on gambling advertising to protect the most vulnerable, including children. New restrictions in force from 1 January 2027 will aim to protect vulnerable customers from inducements while cracking down on illegal gambling operators and strengthening BetStop - the National Self Exclusion Register. "The government made some improvements after pressure from the crossbench and the community, including tighter restrictions on inducements and an opt-out register for online wagering advertising, but gambling companies can still advertise widely," Dr Haines said. "The Murphy report was clear: partial bans don’t work." Key reforms include: * banning wagering advertising during live coverage of sporting events on broadcast and online content services, with the restrictions commencing 15 minutes before and ending 5 minutes after a live sporting event between 5am and 8.30pm; * banning wagering advertising in sports venues and on players’ and officials’ uniforms; * banning the use of athletes, celebrities or influencers to promote wagering; * restricting wagering advertising on TV to no more than three ads each hour between 5am and 8.30pm; * banning wagering ads on the radio during school drop-off and pick‑up times; * banning the broadcasting of promoting sporting odds; Minister for Communications Anika Wells said the laws deliver meaningful protections for Australians experiencing gambling-related harm, including relief from the bombardment of wagering advertisements in sport and strong restrictions on predatory inducements. “We are also cracking down on illegal gambling operators and other dodgy services that divert business from genuine lotteries and charities," Ms Wells said. Coalition MPs Pat Conaghan and Andrew Wallace joined the crossbench in voting against the bill, but the bill passed the lower house 103 to 14 votes. The legislation passed the Senate with no division recorded. If gambling is affecting you or someone you know, support is available free and confidential help can be accessed 24 hours a day by calling the National Gambling Helpline on 1800 858 858. This is a free and confidential helpline open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For free and confidential support visit the Gambling Help Online website at https://www.gamblinghelponline.org.au/ for online counselling including live chat, email support and self-help advice. This is available to anyone affected by gambling. BetStop – the National Self-Exclusion Register lets you exclude yourself from all Australian licensed online and phone wagering services in a single step. You may self-exclude for a period you choose, from a minimum of 3 months up to a lifetime. The service is free, and your personal details will be protected.