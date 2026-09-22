Police initiative a simple question, important message

Conversations about mental health in the community were given a boost on the weekend with the unveiling of a plaque at possibly the smartest-placed Blue Tree in the country. The plaque was unveiled by those in Euroa who have put mental health and suicide awareness front and centre of public discussion through their quiet but persistent campaign to keep conversations alive and ongoing. The Blue Tree, painted opposite the Euroa saleyards last spring as part of the national Blue Tree Project, now carries information explaining its purpose as a conversation starter. The initiative was driven by Leading Senior Constable Lucas Paul, who said local police regularly dealt with the aftermath of suicide, particularly in farming communities. "The main reason for us obviously is that we go to a lot of suicides and especially farmer ones," LSC Paul said. "The idea of the tree was to think 'who better to paint a tree blue than the local crew in blue,' which is what we did." LSC Paul said the location opposite and in clear view from the Euroa saleyards was not just incidental. "Every month all the farmers come to the sales to sell their stock and they will see it," he said. "It's just to get the message out to the community to talk about it. "So hopefully it might help someone." Among those attending the unveiling were Georgia and Tom Birch, children of Warren Birch, whose death inspired what has since become a nationwide movement. The project was sponsored by a number of local businesses and organisations, including Elders, the Euroa Men's Shed, Euroa Printers, and other community supporters. Pat Murphy from the Men's Shed was at the unveiling and brought a pertinent touch in the form of a display of blue 'flat pack' sheep and one sheep dog which were constructed by members of the shed. "It was an idea of Georgia's who asked for flat cutouts of sheep, but we thought we'd go overboard by making them 3-D," Mr Murphy said. "A gentleman at the shed who knew Mr Birch personally wanted to put a personal touch on the pieces but doesn't want any acknowledgement. "It was something he really wanted to do for the community and to represent the memory of his friend, and the dog was pretty much his idea." (After much debate by those assembled, the sheep dog was formally named 'Woz'.) Member for Euroa Annabelle Cleeland said rural communities continued to face significant mental health challenges. Ms Cleeland said years of floods, drought, and bushfires had taken their toll on regional communities and that conversations about suicide remained important despite being difficult. "I think we've come a long way when it comes to talking about mental health, but talking about suicide is still really taboo," she said. "I think we still have to continue the conversation. "It's heavy and it's hard, but it needs to continue." She said stronger support services were still needed for regional communities. "Unfortunately our region is void of significant mental health support," she said. "Which is why the conversations are crucial."