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Poetry finds its voice in Euroa

<p>GIVE IT A GO: Aston Georgiadis comes forward to receive his award at the Friends of the Euroa Library\\'s first poetry competition, and (inset) Noelle Elsegood reads from her Open section-winning piece \\'My Euroa\\'. PHOTO: Dale Mann</p>\\n
<p>GIVE IT A GO: Aston Georgiadis comes forward to receive his award at the Friends of the Euroa Library\\'s first poetry competition, and (inset) Noelle Elsegood reads from her Open section-winning piece \\'My Euroa\\'. PHOTO: Dale Mann</p>\\n

GIVE IT A GO: Aston Georgiadis comes forward to receive his award at the Friends of the Euroa Library's first poetry competition, and (inset) Noelle Elsegood reads from her Open section-winning piece 'My Euroa'. PHOTO: Dale Mann

First library competition draws strong entries and powerful reflections
November 3, 2026 • 05:00

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