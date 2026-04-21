The music stand drape says it all: 'Will play for free, will quit for money'.

It has been catching the eye of passers‑by in Euroa this week, just in front of an accordion that has been getting a regular workout from travelling musician Laurie, who also brought a bit of music — and humour — to town.

Laurie has been on the road from Warragal, busking along the way and entertaining wherever he can, from town centres to nursing homes.

Euroa is one of his stops while he works behind the scenes with BlazeAid, the fencing crews helping fire‑affected farmers across the region.

“I’m not on the fences,” Laurie said, explaining that a leg injury keeps him off the tools.

“I’m in the rear with the gear.”

His job involves maintaining trailers, organising tools, and making sure the crews can keep moving — a role he barely needs to describe as 'very important', even if it happens out of the spotlight.

The accordion, however, has quickly become part of BlazeAid camp life, even though his busking is something all his own.

“I played it one night, and now they want it every night,” he said.

“So I’m expected to do this.”

Laurie plans to keep heading north once the weather breaks, with a stop at a music muster in Gregory, and no fixed end point beyond that.

“I told them when I left home there’s no point going back yet,” he said. “I’ll just keep going.”

His accordion of choice is a top‑line Italian Scandalli — 'the Ferrari of accordions,' he says — and judging by the smiles and the steady stream of listeners stopping for a tune, it’s earning its keep.

Then he leaves his bombshell about BlazeAid for last: "They have done nearly enough mileage of fencing to go from Melbourne to Albury."

And with that little morsel dispatched, he strikes up his music.

For now, locals are advised to keep an eye out, although you might just hear him outside Burton's IGA, well before you see him.