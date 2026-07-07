SENIORS

Hosting the Mansfield Eagles at home in Euroa last Saturday the senior side welcomed Nate Trotter, Lachie Hill, and Will Jackson back into the team.

They were joined by Archie Wilson, playing his first senior game of 2026 after debuting in 2025, alongside tall recruit Adam Zimmerman, who stands at more than 200cm.

Zimmerman was finally able to take the field after recovering from a severe ankle injury sustained in a pre-season match.

Euroa were very buoyant in being able to turn around their 80-point drubbing over at Mansfield in Round one with the inclusions they had coupled with some competitive outings in recent times.

The opening quarter saw the Magpies shoot out to a three-goal lead, booting four goals for the quarter from nine scoring shots.

Cohen Paul was up forward and was very dangerous throughout the afternoon, his six-goal haul simply outstanding and going a long way to securing the win.

Lachie Hill returned from a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a foot injury.

His ability to slot straight back into this team and lead from the front is second-to-none.

The second quarter saw the Magpies pile on another four goals to Mansfield’s solitary major.

Will Creevey was oozing class all over the ground whilst Jack McKernan was certainly relishing big Adam Zimmerman’s presence in the match.

Jack’s mobility and capacity to read the play allowing his team to benefit from many intercept marks.

Speaking of intercept marks, Nic Asquith’s game in the backline was certainly one to write home about,

His drive and composure deep in defence was gold for his team’s success.

Euroa were slightly out scored in the third quarter despite the likes of versatile Mitch Walters (three goals) and the reliable Jack Frewen ( one goal) contributing some scoreboard pressure.

Young Archie Wilson also chimed in with a nice goal to give Euroa a 20-point lead at the last break.

This was eroded in the blink of an eye however as the Mansfield side found their mojo to draw level with the Magpies.

The next twenty or more minutes were simply epic and a wonderful example of country football with both sides not giving an inch as they traded blows on the scoreboard in a desperate bid to gain ascendancy.

Just when Mansfield looked to have claimed a match-winning lead up bobbed captain Jett Trotter who got on the end of another forward thrust from the Pies to secure his second goal for the match and put Euroa up by seven points with little left on the clock.

In a tense 60 seconds to end the match Euroa went forward yet again with Jett Trotter having another set shot at goal.

This one being touched on the line with the siren going at almost the same time.

Jubilation from the coaching staff was matched by the supporters present as the players celebrated a wonderful win.

The interleague bye is set for July 11 with the next match at Memorial Oval against the Benalla Saints on Saturday 18 July.

Best: Lachlan Hill, Cohen Paul, Will Creevey, Jett Trotter, Mitchell Walters, Nic Asquith

Goals: Cohen Paul six, Mitchell Walters three, Jett Trotter two, Archie Wilson one, Zac Gleeson one, Jack Frewen one

Final scores: Euroa 14.10.94 defeated Mansfield 12.14.86

RESERVES

By TONY BRODIE

It was a good start for the Euroa reserves team with James Henry winning the ball in the ruck getting it into their forward line which was promising.

Declan Redfern was giving the team a focal point with two goals early.

The conditions were making it hard for both teams.

The first quarter saw the Magpies reserves having a lead of eleven points.

The second quarter saw Euroa score a goal through a good passage of play resulting in club legend Craig Bamford scoring the goal.

Mansfield were working hard getting into the game and hit the scoreboard.

A lack of discipline was hurting the Magpies, and the opposition were able to take the lead.

The third quarter was a good contest by both teams with Euroa scoring three goals through Harrison Mills, Alif Chambers and Baxter Fraser.

Euroa players were trying very hard and were taking it up to the opposition.

At the close of the third quarter the Mansfield team were holding an eight point lead.

The last quarter was going to be a very even contest with both sides working hard to score.

The players were finding it hard with both teams tiring on the big and heavy ground.

With both teams only having sixteen a side, very little scoring took place in the last quarter with Euroa team scoring nine points and Mansfield four points.

It was a close contest all day by the two teams who gave their all.

Euroa team was well led by Declan Redfern and James Henry.

The younger players continue to try hard, and this will help their development.

Hopefully there will be a number of players back playing in the next game after the bye, which will help the club overall.

Best: Nic McCabe, Declan Redfern, James Henry, Baxter Fraser, Harrison Mills

Goals: Declan Redfern three, Craig Bamford one, Baxter Fraser one, Alif Chambers one, Jim Bennett one

Final scores: Euroa 7.7.49 defeated by Mansfield 6.16.52

THIRDS

By GRANT DAVEY

After a very wet week on the training track, the boys were excited to see the sun shining at Memorial Oval.

We welcomed Jack Walters back from the seniors and Sam Holden from injury, while also celebrating Archie Wilson’s selection for his first senior game of the year.

Ollie Wilson was unavailable through injury after putting together a stellar season in the thirds.

Euroa started strongly in the centre, with Will Davey and Jack Walters combining well to drive the ball forward.

Mansfield responded quickly with two early goals, but Euroa worked hard to slow the play.

Blake Trotter and Jac Roob combined well to hold possession, create stoppages, and keep the team in the contest.

At the first break, Euroa trailed by four goals but had shown plenty of effort and determination.

Coach Mills asked the boys to go one-on-one at the stoppages in the second quarter.

Euroa continued to compete strongly in the ruck, with Jack Walters at his best, but Mansfield’s powerful midfield gained possession and put Euroa’s backline under constant pressure.

Defenders Sam Holden, Angus Rowe and Ryder McLure gave their opponents very little space and continued to fight hard.

Angus Rowe’s great run down the grandstand wing showed great determination and endurance.

Euroa was unlucky to miss a set shot and went into halftime trailing by seven goals.

Coaches Mills and Robertson asked the team to bring their best in the second half, and the boys responded.

Under 16s players Jac Roob, Connor Garden, Ryder McLure and Blake Trotter played well above their age, competing strongly at the contest and applying excellent tackling pressure.

Jackson Walker marked strongly across half-back before linking up with a hard running Joel Hamill, while Sam Mills presented with a strong lead and mark.

With the ball locked inside Euroa’s forward line, Ollie Robertson produced an inspirational chase and tackle to earn a free kick 45 metres out on the boundary.

He went back and kicked truly through the middle for Euroa’s first goal.

With confidence growing, Euroa continued to press forward.

Sam Mills backed into the pack to take a strong mark before unselfishly finding tall forward Aaron Hamill, who led well and finished with a goal.

Ben Creevey again showed why he is considered one of Euroa’s toughest players with his contested ball work, while Jai McMillan and Isaac King were always involved, playing in front and giving a contest.

In a season where wins have been hard to come by, the positives continue to shine through: the boys keep training hard, building mateship, developing skills, supporting Under 16 players as they step up, and seeing Under 18 players earn senior opportunities.

While the wins may not always show on the scoreboard, they are clear in the smiles, laughter, effort and spirit this group brings every week.

Best: J. Walters, S. Holden, B. Trotter, A. Rowe, W. Davey, J. Roob

Goals: O. Robertson one, A. Hamill one

Final scores: Mansfield 12.17.89 defeated Euroa 2.4.16