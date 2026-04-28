Euroa's ANZAC Day attendance numbers spoke volumes for the longevity of Australia's most sombre memorial day.

Almost 400 people attended the Dawn Service on Saturday 25 April, with a sizeable portion of the crowd then overflowing the Third Age Clubrooms for the traditional Gunfire Breakfast.

This was followed at 10am by about 200 people gathering between Binney Street and the Euroa RSL Sub Branch's Victoria Cross Memorial as the 100-strong remembrance march made its way along the route, led by the Euroa Citizens' Band for the first time in many years, now buoyed by newer members.

The SES, CFA, Girl Guides, and BlazeAid volunteers accompanied the 25 veterans on the 500m walk, with many community members also marching with the medals of fathers and grandfathers.

The veteran component of the march included those who served in Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, as well as peace keeping forces.

RSL committee member Frank York said the numbers at the services were 'awesome' and he thanked those who made the occasion possible.

"Thanks to the students, Rotary, and everyone involved in delivering this commemoration," Mr York said.

"We are also grateful to the Army for giving us the catafalque party for the second service and to all the 'Strathbogie Crew' who provided refreshments, as well as the students from our schools."

The involvement of students increases with every year, with Euroa Secondary College hosting Euroa RSL president Phil Munt, Mr York, and other RSL members to a commemorative assembly in association with other local schools on Friday.

Mr York took time to note the maturity with which present and future generations had in becoming involved in ANZAC Day.

"Not only was I particularly impressed with the number of young people involved or who attended both of Saturday's services, but what they know and the mature approach to their reading at services is heartening for longevity of this day," he said.

"We need to continue to pass on the baton to the younger generations.

"I am sure they will carry on the tradition of honouring our heroes."

"I heard someone say 'back in the day, ANZAC Day was about the veterans', and it was their day to get together and have a beer and play two-up and the like.

"Now it has changed - it is about honouring and remembering those who are no longer with us.

"The young will now take this on."

The RAAF performed a flyover at the end of the service with a single Second World War CAC Winjeel training plane passing low over Euroa.