Partnership rebuilding landscape

Seven months after fire swept through the hills around Ruffy and Gooram, emerging signs of recovery have been helped along thanks to a ground-up corporate partnership. Across Michael and Rowena Stubbe's property, hundreds of young self-sown native trees, which have begun appearing on their own accord, have received some extra help with their prospects of survival. On Wednesday 5 August, 13 AusNet employees joined members of Landcare’s Gecko CLaN to spend a day on the property installing 40 protective guards around the naturally regenerated seedlings, giving them protection from grazing animals and a better chance to become part of the future biodiversity. Rather than rushing in with large-scale planting programs, the volunteers were helping nature take the lead as part of AusNet’s corporate sponsorship with Landcare. Gecko CLaN’s network facilitator Kerri Robson said the corporate sponsorship was a boon to maintain the environmental restoration. Ms Robson also said the self-sown trees were more than just regeneration, utilising the same gene pool from their parent trees which had thrived over the years. She pointed to a fallen dead tree with a sapling coming from its roots as an even better example of survival. "This one here, coming from the dead parent tree will have the same genetics of that tree,” she said. “We are protecting the genetics so we know it will do well, and we don't need to reinvent the wheel." Ms Robson said fire had dramatically altered some landscapes, with intense heat potentially destroying seed reserves in some areas while triggering regeneration in others. "Sometimes we have to be patient," she said. "Some people want to rush in and start planting, but let's just see what nature's going to do, and we have waited here and seen what is happening and have selected only those trees that looked strong enough to survive." The approach is particularly important in an area where the environmental losses from the fires remain stark. Rowena Stubbe said vast areas of privately owned land were left stripped of vegetation, including the 1500 acres (607ha) belonging to her and Michael. "I think there needs to be huge programs of planting trees," she said. "But this program's great. “If there's self-sown ones, that's good because all of the local biodiversity is basically gone, and it'll take years to recover. "But it's not just doing guards, either; if people can do plantations, you then plant your trees and you've got another little forest where things can go along corridors. "So animals have a really good chance." The Stubbes are already involved in building wildlife corridors across their property, linking remnant vegetation and creating pathways for native species moving through the landscape. "We've got four or five already being built," Ms Stubbe said. "The next thing is finding trees, to have enough trees to plant." The property already includes fenced riparian areas designed to protect waterways from stock and reduce erosion, with further revegetation planned in erosion-prone areas. Ms Robson said some established trees had also suffered delayed impacts from the fire. "We are still losing some of our big old paddock trees after the rain and a big wind comes and they think, 'We've had it', and they fall over," she said. "They were struggling, but now it was their time to go." Landcare Victoria partnership manager Trish O'Gorman said the project demonstrated the value of long-term collaboration between community groups and industry. Ms O'Gorman said AusNet provided up to 100 employee volunteers each year to support Landcare projects across Victoria. "We've been working with AusNet for the last three years," she said. "They have been funding two projects, one in Strathbogie Shire and one on Phillip Island. "It's about AusNet helping the communities they operate in, ensuring projects are community led because people on the ground know what communities need." Ausnet’s general manager of corporate affairs Karen Winsbury said it was a welcome return of the AusNet staff to land they had worked on during January. “We really feel like we are a part of the community here,” Ms Winsbury said. “A lot of our employees live and work in the area – from Euroa, Seymour and even Wodonga- so they have come together here to help in their local community. “It’s really great to see this come to fruition today.” The sight of young trees establishing themselves naturally in paddocks once blackened from the fires is a reminder that nature can heal itself with time and a little help. AusNet's sponsorship and volunteer support are crucial to this recovery. EMMAs ready to roll The day also provided an opportunity for AusNet to showcase its new Emergency Management Mobile Assistance vehicles (EMMAs). Representing a new tool in emergency response, the vehicles are designed to provide practical support to communities during prolonged electricity outages. Each EMMA is equipped to operate as a mobile community support hub, providing charging facilities for phones and other devices, satellite internet access, and first-aid equipment, as well as somewhere to make hot beverages and heat baby bottles. AusNet intends the four-vehicle fleet to be staffed by trained representatives able to provide residents with updates on restoration efforts and other network information. The concept was developed directly in response to community feedback following the February 2024 storms, when many residents identified communications and access to information among their biggest challenges during extended outages. Beyond emergency response, the EMMAs will also feature in community preparedness campaigns aimed at helping residents plan for outages and severe weather events.