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Opening doors, minds and opportunities

<p>EXPERIENCE SPEAKS: CFA volunteer Sue Kent relaxes at the Upton Hill shed on Sunday morning, where locals gathered as part of that brigade\\'s open day that incorporated the Get Fire Ready campaign. Many of those present had personally taken on the flames during last January\\u2019s fires when the front passed through Upton Hill. PHOTO: Andy Wilson</p>\\n
<p>EXPERIENCE SPEAKS: CFA volunteer Sue Kent relaxes at the Upton Hill shed on Sunday morning, where locals gathered as part of that brigade\\'s open day that incorporated the Get Fire Ready campaign. Many of those present had personally taken on the flames during last January\\u2019s fires when the front passed through Upton Hill. PHOTO: Andy Wilson</p>\\n

EXPERIENCE SPEAKS: CFA volunteer Sue Kent relaxes at the Upton Hill shed on Sunday morning, where locals gathered as part of that brigade's open day that incorporated the Get Fire Ready campaign. Many of those present had personally taken on the flames during last January’s fires when the front passed through Upton Hill. PHOTO: Andy Wilson

Community experience valued in getting fire ready
Andy Wilson
October 20, 2026 • 01:00

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