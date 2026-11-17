All three Euroa Lawn Tennis Club sides played at home on Saturday, delivering a day of entertaining, high-quality tennis highlighted by a nail-biting one-game triumph and a dominant clean sweep. In Section two of the Goulburn Murray Lawn Tennis Association (GMLTA), Euroa Lawn and the Shepparton Demons went head-to-head in a hotly contested battle. The home side got off to a slow start, conceding all of the singles sets to a strong Shepparton outfit. While the doubles matches proved more even, it was in the mixed doubles where Euroa dug deep to claw back crucial games. The result couldn't have been tighter, with the hosts holding on for a thrilling 62–61 victory. In GMLTA Section three action, Euroa Lawn hosted ladder-leaders Karramomus in what turned into a fiercely competitive encounter. Mark Borthwick proved to be a valuable inclusion for the home side, cruising to a 6–1 win in his singles set before teaming up with Charlie Thompson to claim a tight doubles set. Despite a valiant effort from the locals, the top-of-the-table visitors ultimately proved too strong, taking the win 62–55. Rounding out the day in the Benalla & District Tennis Association, Euroa Lawn enjoyed a commanding clean-sweep victory over Avenel White. Featuring Sue Vaughan as a handy fill-in for her husband and regular skipper David Vaughan, the home side overpowered the visitors across all nine sets. Vaughan was in fine form, conceding just seven games for the entire afternoon. The 54–16 result serves as a welcome confidence booster for the team following a mixed start to their season.