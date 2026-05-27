There are studios, and then there are places that seem to quietly volunteer for the role.

For Bruce Hargraves, a stretch of grass beneath falling leaves was more than enough when he was snapped by a passing photographer in the Castlemaine Botanical Gardens on Saturday 16 May.

“When you paint plein air, sometimes there are people walking around with their dog or something and they wonder what you’re doing,” Bruce said.

"On that occasion, some people wandered up and said, ‘wow, that’s fantastic; can we take your photo?'"

"They also wanted to know about my next exhibition.

“That’s one of the joys of painting outside.”

It is an approach that defines much of Bruce’s work — observation without fuss, patience without urgency, and a willingness to let the scene lead.

His upcoming exhibition, Bush and Bay, will feature around 30 original watercolours shaped by two places he returns to often.

“The paintings are motivated through the two locations, both of which I love,” he said.

“Euroa and the Strathbogie Ranges, as well as bayside water — they provide beautiful scenes to paint.”

He admits that watercolour painting is something of an addiction.

“You become totally immersed in your subject when painting.”

Bruce is a longstanding member of the Victorian Watercolour Society, a connection that continues to influence and inspire his practice, as was the case at the Castlemaine gathering of around 20 members.

“I was painting the lake at Castlemaine, then we went to Harcourt where there’s a magnificent 1860s railway bridge with massive arches,” he said.

“That was just a beautiful place to paint, then Forest Creek historical diggings.”

Whether working solo or alongside fellow artists, the process remains consistent — a steady engagement with landscape and light that evolves quietly over time.

Bruce’s experience stretches across decades, with a background in education and a long list of exhibitions behind him.

Among his honours are the Canson Award for Best Watercolour at the Mentone Art Group exhibition in 2013 and Best Overall Painting at the Ruffy Art Show in 2014.

The Bush and Bay exhibition will be held in the Strathbogie Shire’s ARTBOX gallery — a transportable exhibition space Bruce describes as “a wonderful initiative”.

Importantly, 20 per cent of all proceeds will be donated to bushfire relief.

For Euroa Gazette journalist Andy Wilson, who will open the exhibition, the invitation carried particular meaning.

“It’s an honour, genuinely,” Dr Wilson said.

“There’s something very straightforward about Bruce’s work — it’s honest, it reflects place, and it doesn’t try too hard to be anything else.”

The official opening of Bush and Bay will take place at 2.30pm on Sunday June 7 at the Strathbogie ARTBOX gallery.

Between now and then, Bruce will likely be found where he is most at ease — somewhere outdoors, brush in hand, working through a scene that refuses to sit still for long.