FOOTBALL

Nagambie delivered a frightening reminder to its KDFL opponents that it will be a force to be reckoned with in the finals by producing the weekend’s most emphatic performance, crushing Girgarre by 208 points at Nagambie.

The Lakers piled on 18.16 after half-time and restricted Girgarre to just two scoring shots, storming to a 34.18.222 to 2.2.14 victory.

Tom Barnes was unstoppable in attack, kicking 11 goals and taking his season tally to 104 and reaching the century.

“Tom has been great for us this year,” senior coach Anthony Haysom said.

“He’s one of the harder workers at our club and it has been a great reward for him.

“It was definitely something he and the team wanted to tick off as early as possible, and now we can have a really clear focus.”

Haysom said his side’s ability to produce a complete performance was the most satisfying part of the victory.

“The four quarters we put together and the way we played was the most pleasing part, especially as we get close to full strength,” Haysom said.

“We had a real focus on putting a full game together in preparation for the weeks to come, so to improve as the game went on was a great outcome for us.

“Our ability to apply pressure and turn the ball over in our front half will be an important factor in the weeks to come, and we have some really good contributors in that area.”

Luke Duffy, Barnes, and David Comi led an even contribution from the Lakers, while Blake Fothergill also impressed during the opening half.

“Blake was super in the first half and I feel like his best football this season is still ahead of him,” Haysom said.

“He’s super clean, and the role he has for the remainder of the season is something he’s really keen on.”

Nagambie remains on top of the ladder with 14 wins from 15 matches, sitting above Lancaster on percentage.

Its only defeat came against Murchison-Toolamba, a result Haysom believes sharpened the Lakers’ focus heading towards the finals.

“It’s definitely something we needed,” he said.

“Hopefully, we can cross paths again in the next month or so; I know some of the boys are looking forward to the challenge of playing against a really good side.”

Nagambie will finish its home-and-away campaign against fourth-placed Shepparton East, who have recorded victories over Murchison-Toolamba and also challenged Lancaster.

“Shepparton East looks to be a very even side across the ground, which will test us in all areas,” Haysom said.

“They have knocked off Murchison and were in the game at stages against Lancaster, so they won’t be underestimated.

“We are currently working on many areas of our game, all of which need some fine-tuning.”

While Nagambie dominated in the dry, Violet Town and Longwood fought out a vastly different contest in extremely wet and difficult conditions.

Longwood led by 11 points at half-time, but the Towners refused to surrender.

Violet Town gradually reduced the deficit before Michael Nolan kicked the winning goal with about a minute remaining, securing a thrilling 8.11.59 to 8.8.56 victory.

Ashley Hobbs kicked three goals for the Towners, while Patrick Horsburgh, Nolan, and Angus Wood were named among their best.

Hobbs said the victory was the result of a remarkable collective effort from a side that included several players backing up from the reserves.

“It was a great performance from everyone involved,” Hobbs said.

“We had five or six players double up and play in the seconds and seniors, so to come away with a win was just a super effort.

“The victory was something we needed after such a tough year with injuries, unavailability, and personnel pulling the pin.

“It has been a rough year, especially after wanting to play finals, so it was nice to give our supporters and sponsors something to cheer about in our last home game and we thank them for sticking by us.”

The heavy ground helped Violet Town slow Longwood’s ball movement and remain within striking distance.

“The conditions definitely suited our older bodies and helped slow the game down,” Hobbs said.

“We were 25 points down at one stage, so to work our way back into the game and get the win was a credit to our boys.

“What was most pleasing was seeing some of our younger players step up when it mattered most, including Sam Leigh, Angus Wood, Nathan Abley, and Billy Buitenhuis.

“Mike Nolan kicking the winner with about a minute to go was super special after he had rucked well all day.”

The result gave Violet Town consecutive victories and a confidence boost ahead of its final-round encounter with Avenel.

“Avenel will definitely be another tough task,” Hobbs said.

“If we can get a few more players available and these conditions hang around, we will definitely take it up to the Swans.

“A few of us older players are looking at retiring after next week, and the club is searching for a new coach, which is super exciting for 2027.

“I have no doubt the club is in great hands with the quality of youth coming through and the committee and volunteers who make it such a great place to be involved.”

Longwood coach Scott Stefanos was disappointed his side could not hold on after leading late in the match.

The Redlegs entered the final quarter four points ahead and remained in front with only minutes remaining, despite finishing the match without any fit players on the bench.

“It was very hard to assess a game like that in those conditions,” Stefanos said.

“It became an even playing field because the ball was on the ground all day.

The boys tried hard despite having a number of players out yet again.

“Nothing really changed in the last quarter. A few free kicks didn’t go our way, which Violet Town scored from, and we couldn’t hold on.

“We had no one left on the bench and two injured players sitting forward who couldn’t really move or give us much.”

Stefanos said the conditions prevented Longwood from playing its preferred fast and attacking brand of football.

“It was an extremely scrappy contest,” he said.

“Marks were almost impossible to take and it was difficult to pick the ball up off the ground, so it stopped the way we wanted to play and move the ball with speed.”

Brayden Klemke was outstanding across half-back, taking numerous intercept marks and repeatedly launching Longwood into attack.

Dillon Hardy and Michael Celestin were also among the Redlegs’ best, while Luke McGennisken kicked four goals.

“Brayden Klemke was probably our most impressive player,” Stefanos said.

“He would have taken at least 10 intercept marks. He kept winning the ball back and driving us forward all day. He was terrific.”

Longwood’s finals hopes were effectively ended by the defeat, with the Redlegs sitting seventh with seven wins and eight losses.

They will host Rushworth in their final game of the season.

“Our last game will be about finishing with a positive result while also looking forward to next season,” Stefanos said.

“Some of the young guys will get a chance to show their worth, and we want to finish the year at our home ground with a win and sing the song together one more time.”

Avenel faced a difficult assignment against second-placed Lancaster and was unable to contain the Wombats’ powerful attack.

Lancaster led at every change and kicked 11 goals after half-time to secure a 20.13 (133) to 7.9 (51) victory.

Jake Best, Clayton Salmon, and Kaleb Burns were Avenel’s leading performers, while Nick Jolly provided a strong target in attack with four goals.

Despite the loss, Avenel remains fifth with nine wins and six defeats and will head into its final-round match against Violet Town determined to rediscover its best football before the finals.

NETBALL

In KDL netball action, the final round will provide one last opportunity for the leading contenders to fine-tune their games before the premiership race begins.

Nagambie produced a commanding performance in the latest round of KDFL A Grade netball, while Violet Town claimed local bragging rights in a tight contest against Longwood.

The Lakers delivered one of the round’s most impressive victories, defeating Girgarre 77 to 30.

Nagambie controlled the contest from the opening whistle and maintained its intensity across all four quarters to record a convincing 47-goal win.

Violet Town and Longwood played out a much closer encounter, with the Towners prevailing 36 to 28 in difficult conditions.

Longwood development coach Tamee Quinlan said the eight-goal defeat still demonstrated how far the side had progressed throughout the season.

“The girls put what they have been working towards out on the court and the scores showed that,” Quinlan said.

“Considering the weather they played in, the girls put up a good fight right to the end.”

Quinlan was particularly pleased with Longwood’s ability to use its structures and recover after making mistakes.

“With a couple of silly mistakes, the team was able to switch back on and fight back what they lost,” she said.

“The team has moulded together beautifully, which you can see on the court and through the competition we brought on the weekend.”

Despite the wet and slippery court, Quinlan said Longwood adapted well and refused to use the conditions as an excuse.

Longwood will complete its season at home against Rushworth, with the team determined to finish strongly and carry some positive momentum into next year.

Elsewhere, Avenel faced the difficult assignment of taking on premiership contender Lancaster.

The Swans battled hard but were unable to contain the Wombats, eventually going down 63–36.

The results leave Nagambie carrying strong momentum towards the finals, while Avenel, Violet Town and Longwood will look to make the most of their remaining opportunities as the KDFL home-and-away season draws to a close.