It was during the pandemic lockdown that a young Euroa student began a sporting journey which had a clear goal and a big enough dose of grit to make it happen.

Since completing Year 12 at Euroa Secondary College in 2025, Nic Watson has been following his dream to study and play basketball in the United States under a scholarship, with a determination that is inspiring.

“I remember on March 23, 2020, during COVID, writing down my goals,” Nic said.

“I just remember thinking, ‘I want to do this’, and since then, it’s been about becoming the best player I can be and having no regrets about the journey.”

Nic certainly wasted no time on that journey - the very next day after completing his Year 12 exams in 2025, he literally packed his bags and left for the US to pursue his aim of being an NBL player.

“It felt like a moment, but it was actually years in the making”, Nic reminds himself.

A scholarship gave Nic the opportunity to attend a prep school program in Oklahoma.

In addition to his studies there was constant training and tournaments which enabled him to make important connections with coaches, managers, and recruiters.

“I believed I would do well, I believed in myself the whole time,” he said.

“The NBL recruiting side just seemed to happen while I just kept working.

He also trained with professional-level trainers who had worked with NBA players, an experience he says helped prepare him for the demands of playing American basketball.

Nic recalls a great break when he travelled with an Australian team, playing in front of scouts and coaches.

“The games were filmed and the footage was sent out to recruiters across the US.”

He said living in Oklahoma 'is a far cry' from Euroa, where there were only four or five international students in the program.

And the program was disciplined.

“There are strict rules and if you mess up, you get called out,” he said.

The adjustment to the US included the food.

“There are just so many options," Nic said.

“You can walk down the street and there are 20 different places to eat.”

Despite being far from home, Nic has remained close with his family.

“They probably miss me more than I miss them,” he joked.

“But we still talk all the time.”

His dad was also able to visit during training, something Nic appreciated during the challenging transition of moving overseas.

While basketball has been the focus, Nic knew that in order to get where he is now, he needed strong academic results during his time at Euroa Secondary College.

“I knew I had to get good grades to achieve this,” he said.

“It was tough balancing exams and preparing to go to the US, but I managed my time well.”

Nic recalls the many staff members at ESC who supported him throughout the journey, including Messrs Lawson and Bott, Miss Nichols, and Principal Anna Eddy.

“Over the six years there were a lot of teachers who helped me,” he said.

“They checked up on me and were always there for me when I needed them.”

Looking back, Nic said the routine of school, training and study gave him structure and the discipline to pursue his goals. “Sometimes you think the routine is boring,” he said.

“But when you look back, it definitely helped.”

Nic plans to study sport science or business while continuing basketball in the United States.

Visa restrictions currently mean he can only stay for certain periods at a time, but his long-term focus remains firmly on building a future through the sport.

However, the journey has not always been smooth, with mistakes and setbacks along the way, experiences that he says have shaped him.

“It’s harder coming from a country town; you have to work hard and work smart.”

“If you make mistakes, you learn from them.

"I don’t regret anything because I learned from them.”

Now, after years of planning, training and sacrifice, Nic is more than pleased with what he has achieved — but says he is far from finished.

“I’m proud of myself and grateful for everyone who has helped me,” he said.

“But there’s still a lot more I want to achieve.

"I’m still hunting for every opportunity I can get.”

Nic is currently back in Euroa with his family, working at the local IGA, saving money and preparing for his application for a full scholarship which will allow him to study and train full time in the US.