No boots on the ash, no skin in the game

There appears to be a disconnect between the scale of hardship still being experienced by victims of the Longwood bushfires and the visible outcomes of any large recovery program. Emergency Management Victoria (EMV) has been widely criticised for not doing enough to help recovery, with sufficient fire-affected residents expressing variations on the sense of loss they have at being ignored. Whistle-blowers from within EMV have amplified local concerns that cost-saving measures may have taken precedence over recovery needs. Many fire victims who need more assistance remain overwhelmed by trauma and other related illnesses, still in no position to air their needs to either the media or any government department. A delicate network of local people from various recovery groups, neighbours, or simply concerned strangers keep an eye on them as best they can. Words can be thrown back and forth with EMV regarding that department's response, but numbers tell a different story. Attempts by the masthead to find where money from the federal-state pledge of $420m has been spent have revealed very little. Numbers continually provided by Strathbogie Shire help frame the scale of the recovery challenge. The 115 shire homes that were lost or made uninhabitable from the January fires is over a quarter of the statewide loss of 451 homes. 130,000 hectares of damaged Strathbogie land is almost 30 per cent of the state’s 440,000 hectares that was burnt. Yet, the $2.8m shortfall needed by Strathbogie Council to continue recovery is well under a mere one percent of $420m. Even if one adds the $12.9m council says it needs for infrastructure repairs, reconstruction, and resilience, it comes to a paltry 3.7 per cent of the total bucket of money promised from Canberra and Spring Street. Where is the other $404m being spent? There remains a big difference between not having enough money and spending money elsewhere on non-legitimate needs. These are each very different stories and cannot compare with what those involved with recovery are continually saying, that the reality on the ground does not match the official narrative. If substantial amounts of recovery funding are being absorbed by administration, governance, planning, and consultation rather than direct recovery outcomes, then the public deserves to know. An answer of ‘the state is simply broke’ might be a more honest one, albeit equally as unpalatable to people still sitting in caravans and dealing with issues such as ‘decision paralysis’, while case workers do an exemplary job of connecting delicately with them, as their funding slowly runs out. The questions put recently to EMV seem to have cornered them, with Deputy Commissioner Mariela Diaz wanting all in-person queries to be taken on notice when she visited Euroa in mid-August, only for written answers since delivered (pages 1 and 3) to not get to the nub of the matter: If a quarter of Victoria's homes lost in the fires were in this shire's footprint, as well as nearly a third of the area burned statewide, what tangible improvements can residents point to today that arose from the recovery effort? To its credit, EMV provided data suggesting that the clean-up effort in the four shires affected by the Longwood fire was broadly proportional to the damage caused, with the fire accounting for about 76 per cent of homes lost statewide matching the 75 per cent of completed clean-up properties. This well-proportioned use of resources, however, does not align with the EMV’s support program which falls well short: 58 per cent of the state’s delivery to 75 per cent of the statewide need. Plausible reasons for the shortfall could include more challenging land access compared to the flat plains out west, an older population, or a higher proportion of primary producers for whom fire affects their livelihood much worse. Other locals may have received help outside of the offered programs and so decline support or else decline it on the grounds of ‘others need it more than me’. However, the issue of mental health and wellbeing, which the EMV’s own minister recently said was the biggest challenge in all of this, should be front and centre. EMV needs to have its fingers well into it, both in awareness and by continually addressing the reality that there is no playbook for any one fire, any community, or any individual. This is something a local paper should not be telling either its readership or EMV. EMV should be telling all of this to us. Questions put to the Premier’s office throughout the year have returned similar uninformative replies. Repetitions of what money has been spent are the norm, which we print, along with gobbledegook such as ‘reconciled with the federal government in the 2026-27 financial year’ which we assume means ‘we have until the middle of 2027 to spend the $420m’. Tell that to someone in a caravan who walks every day past a concrete footprint of what was once their home. One spokesperson even sent back verbatim a media release already delivered to and published by The Euroa Gazette two weeks prior. The Premier has repeatedly been invited to visit the firegrounds by council, this masthead, and at least one other newspaper. No reply. That absence is particularly disappointing and stands in stark contrast to our local MP and shire mayor both having skin in the game, defending their homes as they watched their farms perish. The most abrupt questions of all remain unanswered: Where are the boots on the ash, and where is the money?