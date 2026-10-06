New season, new challenges for Euroa cricket

Cricket is back in Euroa, with the 2026–27 season getting underway and the town’s senior and junior sides preparing for another big summer. Euroa will field teams in B Grade and C Grade in the Cricket Shepparton competitions this season, while the club’s junior program will again feature Under 14, Under 12, and Under 10 sides. For B Grade, the new season begins with a premiership defence. Euroa enters 2026–27 as the reigning B Grade premiers and will begin its campaign away from home against Shepparton Youth Club United at Princess Park in Shepparton. Jye Bjorksten and Mitch Gleeson will captain the B Grade side this season as Euroa looks to build on last summer’s premiership success. After reaching the top last season, attention now turns to the challenge of backing it up, with the opening-round trip to Shepparton providing an immediate test for the defending premiers. Euroa’s C Grade side who’s taking the jump from D Grade will have the benefit of beginning its season at home, taking on Northerners at the Friendlies. The return of senior cricket also means the return of the familiar Tuesday and Thursday evening routine at Memorial Oval. Senior training is held from 5.30pm every Tuesday and Thursday at the Memorial Oval nets, with players encouraged to get along as preparations continue throughout the season. Euroa’s junior cricketers are also preparing to get their seasons underway. The Under 14 side will play Nagambie next Wednesday at Memorial Oval, giving Euroa its first junior home fixture of the new campaign. The Under 12s begin on Friday, October 16, with Euroa High School hosting Notre Dame Central Park St Brendan’s (NDCSTB). The Under 10s follow on Wednesday, October 21, with another home fixture. Euroa will host NDCSTB Maher at Euroa Primary School. With senior and junior teams returning to grounds around Euroa, there will once again be plenty of local cricket to follow throughout the warmer months. For B Grade, the task is clear: a new season means the premiership celebrations are behind them and the defence begins from scratch. For C Grade, it is an opportunity to start strongly in front of the home crowd at the Friendlies, while Euroa’s junior sides will continue providing the next generation of local players with their opportunity to represent the town. Players, families and supporters are encouraged to keep an eye on the club’s Facebook page throughout the season for the latest updates, training information and team selections. 2026–27 OPENING FIXTURES B Grade — Shepparton Youth Club United v Euroa, Princess Park, Shepparton C Grade — Euroa v Northerners, the Friendlies Under 14 — Euroa v Nagambie, Wednesday, October 14, Memorial Oval Under 12 — Euroa High School v Notre Dame Central Park St Brendan’s (NDCSTB), Friday, October 16, Euroa High School Under 10 — Euroa v Notre Dame Central Park St Brendan’s (NDCSTB) Maher, Wednesday, October 21, Euroa Primary School TRAINING Tuesday and Thursday from 5.30pm at the Memorial Oval nets Follow the club’s Facebook page for updates and team selections.