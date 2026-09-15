New look for Euroa

A new branding framework designed to better promote Euroa and its surrounding towns is now available for local businesses, community groups, and organisations to use free of charge. Euroa Chamber of Commerce president Steph Swift said the project stemmed from continual discussion about how the district presented itself to visitors and residents. "We had been having this conversation within the chamber, within the wider business community and with community members about updating the town's tired signage and making it relevant and marketable," Ms Swift said. The project was developed through a partnership involving the Euroa Chamber of Commerce, ECAG, Rotary, Design Euroa and supporting council representatives. Funding through a shire Pitch My Project grant enabled community consultation, workshops, and research over several years before the final branding framework was adopted. The resulting package includes a logo, colour palette, taglines, templates, and design guidelines that can be used by businesses and organisations across the district. "We wanted to make it really easy for people to market themselves, market the region and promote a positive message about our town and the surrounding towns," Ms Swift said. She said the project had been taken seriously from the outset. "We didn't want to just shove a new logo or new brand into our community spaces. "We wanted people to be part of the journey." The new branding has already begun appearing on signs welcoming people to Euroa. The branding resources are now available for local organisations to use. Phone Steph Swift for further details on 0400 547 820.