One advantage to being up and about before most of the town has even considered its first coffee is that new things in Euroa get noticed.

Wander down Binney Street on any dawn and the newly installed festoon lights above the two pedestrian crossings will catch the eye.

By daylight they are attractive enough, and at night they serve a purpose which many may have missed in their hurry home, but in the predawn light they give the street a warm and welcome-to-the-day feel.

The lighting project was driven by the Euroa Chamber of Commerce and Business, which raised funds for the installation and hopes to eventually see additional lights added along the street.

Chamber president Steph Swift said the lights had already transformed the atmosphere of the streetscape.

"How amazing do they look?" Ms Swift said.

"They create a welcoming, uplifting, and good energy around our night time streetscape."

Ms Swift said the team at BD North East Electrics played a big part in bringing the idea to life.

"Thanks to Marcus and the team for seeing the vision and making it happen, and also to those generous businesses who have contributed to this project."

Ms Swift encouraged others to get involved, saying the fundraising effort was continuing.

"It's also not too late to jump on and be a part of making this happen," she said.

"Every bit of money helps to get this true community project finalised."

Sometimes the best improvements to a town can be the subtlest ones, and for some reason the festoon lights give the street an aura every morning just as the sky hints at a new day.One advantage to being up and about before most of the town has even considered its first coffee is that new things in Euroa get noticed.

Wander down Binney Street on any dawn and the newly installed festoon lights above the two pedestrian crossings will catch the eye.

By daylight they are attractive enough, and at night they serve a purpose which many may have missed in their hurry home, but in the predawn light they give the street a warm and welcome-to-the-day feel.

The lighting project was driven by the Euroa Chamber of Commerce and Business, which raised funds for the installation and hopes to eventually see additional lights added along the street.

Chamber president Steph Swift said the lights had already transformed the atmosphere of the streetscape.

"How amazing do they look?" Ms Swift said.

"They create a welcoming, uplifting, and good energy around our night time streetscape."

Ms Swift said the team at BD North East Electrics played a big part in bringing the idea to life.

"Thanks to Marcus and the team for seeing the vision and making it happen, and also to those generous businesses who have contributed to this project."

Ms Swift encouraged others to get involved, saying the fundraising effort was continuing.

"It's also not too late to jump on and be a part of making this happen," she said.

"Every bit of money helps to get this true community project finalised."

Sometimes the best improvements to a town can be the subtlest ones, and for some reason the festoon lights give the street an aura every morning just as the sky hints at a new day.