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New CFA station for Strathbogie in Cleeland's election commitments

<p>CLEELAND: New CFA station at Strathbogie on the cards.</p>\\n
<p>CLEELAND: New CFA station at Strathbogie on the cards.</p>\\n

CLEELAND: New CFA station at Strathbogie on the cards.

October 13, 2026 • 01:00

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