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Nagambie graduates as Heart Safe Community

<p>HEART SAFE: Communities are being trained by Ambulance Victoria and the Heart Foundation to help save the life of someone in cardiac arrest. PHOTO: Stevenfruitsmaak </p>\\n
<p>HEART SAFE: Communities are being trained by Ambulance Victoria and the Heart Foundation to help save the life of someone in cardiac arrest. PHOTO: Stevenfruitsmaak </p>\\n

HEART SAFE: Communities are being trained by Ambulance Victoria and the Heart Foundation to help save the life of someone in cardiac arrest. PHOTO: Stevenfruitsmaak

October 13, 2026 • 01:00

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