A dramatic weekend of Kyabram District Football Netball League action has further shaped the 2026 season, with several clubs producing statement performances as ladders begin to take shape heading into the middle stages of the year.

Competition powerhouse Nagambie continued its undefeated start to the season with a crushing 147-point victory over Longwood, while Avenel and Murchison-Toolamba both recorded strong wins to remain firmly entrenched near the top end of the ladder.

Nagambie’s dominance was once again on full display as the Lakers dismantled Longwood 31.11 (197) to 7.8 (50).

From the opening bounce, Nagambie controlled the contest with slick ball movement, relentless pressure and devastating rebound from defence that left Longwood chasing shadows for much of the afternoon.

Despite the heavy defeat, Longwood captain Jye Formosa continued his outstanding season and was named among the side’s best players alongside Harry Shiner, with both players battling tirelessly throughout the four quarters.

Longwood senior coach Scott Stefanos admitted it was a difficult afternoon but praised Nagambie’s ability to dominate around the contest and transition the ball quickly.

“Yes, it was a very tough day at the office," he said.

"The way Nagambie moved the ball and rebounded from the defensive 50 was very impressive and they really got on top of us around the ball.”

While disappointed with the result, Stefanos said there were still positives to come from the game, particularly from some of the club’s younger players who continued to show development.

“There weren’t a lot of areas to be positive about on the weekend but a couple of our younger players really stood up and there were periods where we moved the ball the way we wanted and scored from that,” he said.

Stefanos, who is in his first season as senior coach, also reflected on the challenges of leading the group and credited former coach Jordan Formosa for helping prepare him for the role.

“Personally I’m loving the pressure and work that comes with being a senior coach and I learnt a lot from Jordan Formosa as his assistant coach over the past few seasons,” he said.

The Lakers will now turn their attention to an important clash with Girgarre, with several key players expected to return from injury and work commitments.

Meanwhile, Avenel continued its impressive campaign with a convincing 66-point victory over Stanhope.

The Swans produced a dominant second half to run away with the contest, eventually securing a 20.15 (135) to 9.15 (69) win.

After leading by 15 points at quarter time, Avenel steadily increased the margin through disciplined ball movement and relentless forward pressure.

The Swans exploded in the final term, piling on 10 goals to completely overwhelm Stanhope.

JD Delaney was outstanding across the ground and finished with four goals in a best-on-ground display, while Alex Crnko also booted four majors in a dangerous performance inside forward 50.

Paul Arandt and Nick Jolly were also instrumental in the victory and featured among the side’s best players.

The result further cements Avenel’s place inside the top four and continues to build belief around the club’s premiership credentials heading deeper into the season.

Murchison-Toolamba also made a strong statement with a commanding 90-point victory over Violet Town.

The home side controlled the game from the outset and never allowed Violet Town to settle, storming to a 17.15 (117) to 3.9 (27) triumph.

The match was effectively set up in the opening quarter when Murchison-Toolamba held Violet Town scoreless and established a 24-point lead by the first break.

From there, the home side continued to dominate around stoppages and repeatedly punished Violet Town with efficient forward entries.

Despite the tough afternoon, Violet Town continued to compete strongly throughout the match, with John Woodcock, Will Hayes and, JD Hayes all named among the side’s best contributors.

Robert Wilson battled hard in attack and finished with two goals for the visitors.

The KDFL ladder is beginning to develop a clear shape after six rounds, with Nagambie sitting undefeated on top of the competition ahead of fellow unbeaten side Lancaster.

Murchison-Toolamba occupies third position, while Avenel rounds out the top four.

Longwood remains inside the top five despite the heavy defeat, while Shepparton East, Stanhope, and Rushworth continue to stay within striking distance of the finals positions.

Violet Town are stuck in second last spot with one win under their belts.

In netball, Avenel’s A Grade side also enjoyed success with a 53-37 win over Stanhope, while Violet Town claimed an impressive 43-23 victory against Murchison-Toolamba.

Longwood’s netballers endured a challenging weekend against Nagambie, with the A Grade side defeated 54-16.

However, there was a major highlight for the club through the Under 13 side, which recorded an impressive eight-goal victory over a strong Nagambie outfit.

Longwood netball department representative Tarnee Quinlan said the club remained optimistic despite the difficult results and believed the teams were continuing to improve each week.

“Longwood are resilient and will always bounce back after a loss,” Quinlan said.

“We do love to have some wins under our belt but as long as the teams are enjoying themselves, that is my main push for this season.”