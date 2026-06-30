Longwood started Round 11 of the Kyabram District Football League with the bye, while Nagambie, Avenel, and Violet Town all had important matches across the weekend.

Avenel produced one of its strongest performances of the season, putting together a dominant four-quarter display to defeat Merrigum 26.16 (172) to 5.3 (33).

The Swans set the tone early and continued to build scoreboard pressure throughout the match, never allowing Merrigum to work its way into the contest.

Luke Furci was outstanding in front of goal, finishing with seven majors in a commanding performance, while Zachary Graham also contributed on the scoreboard.

Around the ground, Avenel was well served by Tim Dundon, Connor Cleave, Jake Best, Benjamin Gillett, and Braydon Hardstaff, who all helped drive the Swans’ strong result.

The win was also a positive one for the club’s depth, with the senior and reserves sides blooding three under-18 players and giving them valuable experience at the top level.

Avenel’s reserves also enjoyed a big win, defeating Merrigum 18.14 (122) to 2.1 (13), rounding out a strong day for the Swans.

Nagambie continued its powerful season with a commanding 29.20 (194) to 1.2 (8) victory over Tallygaroopna.

The Lakers controlled the match from the opening quarter and piled on consistent scoreboard pressure across all four terms.

Tom Barnes was a standout in attack, finishing with seven goals, while Lucas McKinnon was also dangerous with five.

Ryan Coll, Will Dalton, Tayte Lewis, Tom Barnes, Lucas McKinnon, and Jeremy Fraser were all named among Nagambie’s best as the Lakers again showed why they sit on top of the senior ladder.

The result keeps Nagambie in first position with nine wins from 10 games and a massive percentage of 398.21.

In the reserves, Tallygaroopna had the better of Nagambie, winning 7.6 (48) to 5.7 (37).

Violet Town came agonisingly close to a major upset against Rushworth, but was overrun late to go down 12.9 (81) to 11.13 (79).

The Towners led at half time and remained in the contest all day, showing plenty of fight and determination.

Will Hayes, John Woodcock, Angus Wood, Nathan Abley, Ryan Jennings, and Sam Leigh battled strongly for Violet Town, while Ashly Hobbs was dangerous in attack with four goals and James Herring added three.

Despite the narrow loss, the Towners showed they can challenge sides when they bring four quarters of pressure and effort.

Rushworth also took the points in the reserves, defeating Violet Town 11.8 (74) to 6.4 (40).

On the senior ladder, Nagambie remains on top, while Avenel sits fifth with a 6-4 record.

Longwood remains in sixth position with six wins from nine matches, while Violet Town sits 12th with one win.

In KDL netball, Violet Town A Grade was defeated by Rushworth 53 to 29, Avenel went down to Merrigum 49 to 39, and Nagambie was edged out by Tallygaroopna 39 to 33.

Avenel coach Georgia Velt coached from the bench due to injury.

Round 12 will see Violet Town take on Stanhope, Nagambie host Lancaster in a top of the table test, and Longwood return from the bye to host Avenel in an important clash.