Nagambie books Grand Final berth while Swans bow out

FOOTBALL Nagambie has booked its place in the KDFL senior grand final after a hard-fought 15-point win over Lancaster, while Murchison-Toolamba produced a strong second-half performance to end Avenel’s season. Nagambie overcame a slow start against Lancaster, trailing by eight points at quarter-time, before finding its rhythm in the second term. The Lakers kicked four goals to two to take an eight-point advantage into the main break, setting up a tense second half. Lancaster continued to challenge and reduced the margin to just 15 points at three-quarter-time, but Nagambie held its nerve when the game was on the line. The Lakers added five goals in the final term to secure a 12.9 (81) to 10.6 (66) victory and earn a direct path to the premiership decider. Kobi Maynard was outstanding in attack with five goals and was among Nagambie’s best, alongside Tom Preece and Blake Fothergill. Murchison-Toolamba will now meet Lancaster in the preliminary final after defeating Avenel 16.17 (113) to 11.6 (72). Avenel started brightly and led by 12 points at quarter-time, but Murchison-Toolamba gradually took control, kicking five goals in the third term to open up a 41-point lead at the final break. Avenel fought the match out strongly, with Luke Furci kicking four goals. Tim Dundon, Nick Jolly, and Furci were named among the Swans’ best players. In the Reserves, Nagambie also progressed straight through to the grand final after defeating Murchison-Toolamba 8.17 (65) to 3.5 (23). Jack Threlfall, Trent Gladwin, and Charlie Kelly led the way for the Lakers. Lancaster claimed the other preliminary final berth with a 3.9 (27) to 2.2 (14) win over Avenel. Oscar Loweke, Hugh Smith, and Harvey Hager were among Avenel’s best. Lancaster and Murchison-Toolamba will now battle for the chance to face Nagambie in the reserves grand final. Avenel’s Under 15s held off a determined Violet Town to claim a 16-point victory, 5.10 (40) to 3.6 (24), and move on to face Tallygaroopna in the preliminary final. Avenel made a fast start, leading by 10 points at quarter-time before Violet Town hit back in the second term to reduce the margin to nine points at the main break. The visitors found another gear in the third quarter, adding three goals to establish a 23-point lead heading into the final term. Violet Town fought hard but could not close the gap. Owen Smith, Sullivan Clydesdale, and Nash Corradin led Avenel, while Noah Norman, Jye-Loki Webb, and Jakai Stevens were Violet Town’s best. NETBALL Nagambie has booked its place in the KDFL A Grade grand final after holding off a determined Tallygaroopna outfit 53 to 49 in another tense overtime thriller. For the second week running, the Lakers were pushed beyond regulation time, but vice-captain Bree D’Andrea said the side’s ability to remain composed in the biggest moments proved decisive. “The game came down to composure and consistency,” D’Andrea said. “The group practised staying in it and we ran scenarios at training. "We went to overtime last week and again this week. “We do work hard on those pressure moments, but we know also that we can stay composed in them.” Nagambie’s calm finish under pressure ensured it advanced to next week’s decider against Lancaster. The Lakers will enter the match looking to reverse their form from the home-and-away season, having been unable to defeat Lancaster during the rounds. “Lancaster is next week,” D’Andrea said. “We did not beat them during the rounds, so we will work on what we need to do at training this week and get our heads in the game.” Violet Town’s B Grade side also kept its premiership hopes alive, defeating Shepparton East 41-34 in a disciplined finals performance. Coach Maggie Hamill said the victory came from deliberate planning and a willingness to play a style that suited the Towners. “It was won through strategic planning on how to beat Shepp East,” Hamill said. “We are old and slow, and they are young and fast, so we played a game that would not have suited them and we did that deliberately.” Hamill praised the complete team effort, with young goaler Macey Ross producing a standout display under the ring. “She’s only 18 and she was sensational, but it was a team effort and they all backed each other,” Hamill said. The coach said the win was another important step for Violet Town as it continues to build its netball program. “VT is on a journey to become a powerhouse in netball, and we will go one step at a time. That’s what we will do.” In the other finals results, Tallygaroopna defeated Nagambie 52 to 47 in B Grade, while Stanhope proved too strong for Violet Town in both C Grade and 17-and-under action.