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Nagambie books Grand Final berth while Swans bow out

<p>CROWD STOPPER: Clayton Salmon has the ball on a string in front of a big crowd. PHOTO: Monica Crnko</p>\\n
<p>CROWD STOPPER: Clayton Salmon has the ball on a string in front of a big crowd. PHOTO: Monica Crnko</p>\\n

CROWD STOPPER: Clayton Salmon has the ball on a string in front of a big crowd. PHOTO: Monica Crnko

Lakers’ overtime composure secures A Grade Grand Final spot
Dan Godsmark
September 1, 2026 • 02:00

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