A new photographic voice is set to emerge on the local arts scene, with Nadia Chowanetz preparing to open her first exhibition at the Sheila Gallery in Binney Street, Euroa.

Running from Saturday 27 June to Sunday 12 July, with an official opening at 2pm on the first day, the exhibition marks a significant step for the emerging photographer, whose work spans nature, portraits and close-up studies drawn from everyday surroundings.

Even a cursory and hurried glance at the exhibition as it was being assembled in her family's Balmattum home — prints draped across the lounge suite and the kitchen table covered in empty frames awaiting their images — revealed a body of work with genuine range and instinct.

Nadia's mother Margie offered a quick apology.

"The table’s usually a lot tidier than that,” she said, but the sense of anticipation in the room was unmistakable, with an excited family preparing for a debut show.

From animals and landscapes to intimate portraits and detailed studies of water and plant life, the collection reflects a photographer still early in the journey, but already finding her own voice, with Nadia saying her approach was guided by independence and curiosity and her subjects ranged widely.

“I do my photography, I find my own themes,” she said.

“I like independence when I shoot.”

“I’ve got nature, portraits, photos at my place where I live, animals, and contrast landscapes,” she said.

Among the works is a simple black and white portrait of her father Gary, which stands out, rich in texture and character, and which marked the beginning of the whole adventure.

“When she took that photo, I knew she was onto something,” Gary said.

“That was the first time I was ever happy with a photo of myself, so we bought her first camera.”

There is already early interest in the exhibition, with a detailed close-up image of plant life already attracting the first 'sold' orange dot as it sat leaning on the couch.

With a laugh, the family admitted they had not yet bought orange dot stickers.

(The photo is destined for the wall at this masthead.)

The official opening will include music and refreshments, with Nadia keen to share the experience.

“People like to see what I’ve done,” she said.

And on a first private viewing, visitors can be assured there is plenty worth seeing.

Where: Sheila Gallery, Binney St Euroa

When: Saturday 27 June to Sunday 12 July 2026

Official opening: 2pm 27 June

Enquiries: 0429 951 902; 0429 951 900