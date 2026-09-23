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Musical friendship

<p>Chor-Farmer will perform at the Cowra Civic Centre at 2pm on Sunday, 18 October, with proceeds supporting the Cowra-Seikei Student Exchange Program.</p>\\n
<p>Chor-Farmer will perform at the Cowra Civic Centre at 2pm on Sunday, 18 October, with proceeds supporting the Cowra-Seikei Student Exchange Program.</p>\\n

Chor-Farmer will perform at the Cowra Civic Centre at 2pm on Sunday, 18 October, with proceeds supporting the Cowra-Seikei Student Exchange Program.

Japanese choir returns to Cowra for 23rd visit in celebration of peace and friendship
Cara Kemp
September 23, 2026 • 02:00
Updated, September 24, 2026 • 12:19

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