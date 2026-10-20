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Mixed fortunes for Euroa Bowlers

<p>FIRST TIMERS: Archer Grant and Billy Ruffells are ready to roll into their first bowls season. PHOTO: Dale Mann</p>\\n
<p>FIRST TIMERS: Archer Grant and Billy Ruffells are ready to roll into their first bowls season. PHOTO: Dale Mann</p>\\n

FIRST TIMERS: Archer Grant and Billy Ruffells are ready to roll into their first bowls season. PHOTO: Dale Mann

Division 3 shines in Pennant opener
Greg Blatchford
October 20, 2026 • 01:00

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