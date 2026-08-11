Questions are being asked about the future of Victoria's natural disaster recovery arrangements after Premier Ben Carroll abolished the standalone Minister for Natural Disaster Recovery portfolio as part of this week's cabinet reshuffle.

The portfolio is no longer listed among the responsibilities allocated to cabinet ministers following the announcement of the new ministry.

The change comes just seven months after bushfires devastated parts of north-east Victoria, with many residents, farmers and communities continuing their recovery efforts.

The standalone Minister for Natural Disaster Recovery portfolio was created in December 2024 and was held by Vicki Ward until this week's reshuffle.

Nationals Member for Euroa Annabelle Cleeland said the move risked creating uncertainty for communities seeking support following disasters and that the decision would 'fracture' the entire emergency and recovery process by dissolving what had become a single access point for disaster-affected Victorians.

"Rather than the standard being a 'no wrong door' approach to support following a disaster, Labor has just slammed the door in the face of victims of disasters," Ms Cleeland said.

She said the dedicated recovery portfolio had provided a clear ministerial contact for communities seeking information about grants, clean-up programs, and government support.

"We have already seen the complications this causes - following the January bushfires, housing was stripped out of Emergency Management Victoria's responsibility and handed to DFFH, and as a result we have seen the most dysfunctional and slow housing rollout of the recovery.

"This move also goes against the Royal Commission and the subsequent inquiries undertaken following natural disasters, all of which have called for a coordinated, single point of contact for recovering communities, not a fractured system.

"Families have barely commenced rebuilding their homes, farmers will be restoring their properties for years and communities are still navigating a recovery process that has been nothing short of dysfunctional," she said.

Ms Cleeland called on Mr Carroll to explain who would now be directly accountable for coordinating disaster recovery efforts across Victoria.

Strathbogie Shire Council struck a more measured tone, with CEO Rachelle Quattrocchi congratulating the incoming ministers and recognising the new avenue for government engagements.

"Council's bushfire-related advocacy priorities (now) span multiple portfolios and we look forward to meeting with all the new ministers to discuss our ongoing needs, including rates relief and Recovery Hub funding, in the coming weeks and months," Ms Quattrocchi said.

"We thank all the Members of Parliament who have taken the time to visit our Shire since the fires and worked to support our communities," she said.

The council said it would continue advocating for key recovery measures as rebuilding efforts across the municipality continue.

The Euroa Gazette sought clarification from the Premier's office on Thursday 6 August regarding which ministerial portfolio or portfolios would now hold responsibility for coordinating natural disaster recovery matters.

Refined Cabinet

Premier Ben Carroll's new ministry reduces the number of cabinet positions from 22 to 20.

Several portfolios were abolished, merged or reassigned as part of the reshuffle announced on Tuesday.

Ministers with portfolios particularly relevant to north-east Victoria include:

• Jaclyn Symes takes on Energy and Resources, the State Electricity Commission, Climate Action and Environment, while remaining Leader of the Government in the Legislative Council.

• Paul Hamer becomes Minister for Roads and Road Safety.

• Tim Richardson becomes Minister for Local Government, Consumer Affairs and Renters.

• Michaela Settle becomes Minister for Water and Minister for Rural and Regional Development, while retaining Agriculture.

• Vicki Ward becomes Minister for Public Transport and remains Minister for Creative Industries.

The new ministry includes a newly created portfolio for Artificial Intelligence and the Digital Economy, held by Anthony Carbines.