Meditation remains ahead of mindfulness in local searches

This content is part of a paid partnership with Google to promote Google Trends. Interest in meditation continues to outpace mindfulness among Strathbogie Shire internet users, according to recent search data. Google Trends data for meditation and mindfulness show meditation has consistently attracted higher search interest across the municipality since mid-2022, although both terms declined over four years before experiencing a significant spike during early 2026. That increase occurred in late January, just weeks after the Longwood bushfire, when search interest for both terms surged sharply before gradually declining over subsequent months. Both practices are commonly associated with stress management, relaxation and mental wellbeing. Mindfulness typically focuses on paying attention to the present moment without judgment, while meditation encompasses a range of techniques designed to improve focus, awareness, and emotional regulation. Research in recent decades has linked mindfulness and meditation practices with improvements in stress, anxiety, and overall wellbeing, contributing to growing interest in both approaches across Australia and internationally. This content is part of a paid partnership with Google to promote Google Trends. It uses Google Trends data to explore search interest in meditation and mindfulness in Strathbogie Shire. Google Trends data is aggregated and anonymous. Search interest is measured on a relative scale and does not represent total search volume.