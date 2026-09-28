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Meditation remains ahead of mindfulness in local searches

<p>SEARCHING FOR STILLNESS: Mindfulness and meditation had a surge in local online interest in January. PHOTO: Guryan</p>\\n
<p>SEARCHING FOR STILLNESS: Mindfulness and meditation had a surge in local online interest in January. PHOTO: Guryan</p>\\n

SEARCHING FOR STILLNESS: Mindfulness and meditation had a surge in local online interest in January. PHOTO: Guryan

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