SENIOR XVIII

As the sun shone brightly in Mansfield, the 2026 senior GVL football season got underway between the Euroa Magpies and the Mansfield Eagles.

Mansfield were celebrating a 200 game milestone and looked to assert their dominance at home from the first bounce.

This fast start certainly had the Magpies on the back foot with new Coach Brad Gleeson looking to the coaches board early in the game.

The second quarter was the best one for the day for the Magpies as the likes of Jayden Gleeson and Jett Trotter started to assert themselves in the middle of the ground.

Will Creevey kicked the first goal of the season for the Pies as another two were put on the board in this quarter to have the side six goals down at the main break.

A few positional moves, some forced, some by choice going into the long break and at the start of the third quarter.

Ryan Hill continued to battle in the defensive end of the ground with the likes of Cohen Paul starting to mark the ball well.

Keily Jager belied his size with some superb play right throughout the afternoon and his relentless efforts were noted by those present and certainly appreciated by his team mates.

The final quarter saw the home side extend their lead to run out comfortable winners at the final siren.

In a day where many of the side will be ‘better for the run’ Coach Gleeson and Assistant Coach Burke will look to preparing for the club’s first home game of the year against Shepparton United on Saturday 11 April.

SCOREBOARD: Euroa 4.2.26 defeated by Mansfield 15.17.107.

Best players: Ryan Hill, Jayden Gleeson, Keily Jager, Jett Trotter, Will Creevey

Goal kickers: Jett Trotter (one), Will Creevey (one), Mitchell Walters (one), Cohen Paul (one)

RESERVE XVIII

Finally round one has come around and a new look reserves side, led by returning co coach and Euroa’s favourite son Linc McKernan, had a chance to showcase the hard work they put in over a grueling preseason.

In the first quarter it was Euroa who had all the play and bombarded the immovable Mansfield defense with unrelenting inside 50s.

Frustratingly for the Magpies, despite having all the play, they struggled to capitalize on these opportunities until newly appointed captain Nic Hill slammed through the first major of the day after some delightful ball movement and forward craft by the little master.

It was evident early that this would be a fiercely contested match, bumps, tackles and fiery altercations were plentiful and offered the huge crowd a very enjoyable viewing experience.

Henry Thomas scored a beautiful snapping goal from a stoppage in the forward line, giving Euroa a nine-point lead at the first break.

The second quarter followed a very similar formula to the first.

Huge bumps, tackles, desperate play and Euroa not being able to capitalize as much as they would have liked considering the domination they had over the play.

Jack Frewen and Harrison Mills were the pick of the Magpies in the second quarter, both showing why they have senior football experience with excellent foot skills and marking around the ground to drive Euroa forward.

English import Ollie Day also used his high-level rugby background to his advantage, burying the Mansfield fullback with a bone crushing tackle before slamming through another major for the Magpies.

Disaster struck at the end of the first half, with captain Nic Hill succumbing to a nasty knee injury that ruled him out for the rest of the match as Euroa held a 14-point lead at the main break.

As the second half began, Euroa was determined not to undo their hard work and let slip their great start.

Linc McKernan was back with a bang, taking intercept marks that highlighted why he is a Rolls Royce centre half back in the reserves competition.

While Euroa weren’t complacent, the third term was relatively uneventful, with no major being scored by the Magpies and going into the last quarter still with a nine point lead.

The last quarter was tense, Mansfield were coming hard at the young Magpies with their seasoned bodies crashing into the pies with all their might.

Even under this intense pressure, the young magpies showed incredible composure to calmly deal with any Mansfield counter attacks.

Euroa kept on finding a way, slamming home two more goals in the final term to hold off the Eagles, going on to win by a very hard fought 14 points.

A winning start is great reward for a hard preseason, but what was most impressive about the display was the level of toughness, composure and football smarts by the young magpies who have stepped up from the thirds with Harrison Mills, Lucas McLure and Max Miller all featuring among the best players while a few experienced players were out with injury. Euroa has gained a lot of confidence from this performance and are eagerly awaiting the next challenge against Shep United at Euroa next weekend.

SCOREBOARD: Euroa 6.11.47 defeated Mansfield 4.9.33

Best players: Jack Frewen, Harrison Mills, Max Miller, Lucas McLure, Jack Smith

Goal scorers: Ollie Day (two), Carig Bamford (one), Nicholas Hill (one), Henry Thomas (one), Alif Chambers (one)

Third XVIII

By GRANT DAVEY

It was a fantastic way to welcome first time players Blake Trotter, Isaac King, Hunter Evans-Spencer, Darby Hoare, Jackson Walker, Angus Rowe, Henry Brennan, and Will Davey to the Euroa Football Netball Club with a game away in Mansfield on Easter Saturday.

Coach Matthew Mills reminded his players before the first bounce to focus on tackling, tight marking, and attacking the football.

In the first quarter, both teams were in a red hot start.

The Euroa back line, led by Sam Holden, was immediately under pressure as Mansfield kicked two goals.

Walters and Baker got plenty of the ball, but Euroa struggled to advance past the half-forward line.

Mansfield led by 17 points at the break.

The second quarter saw Ollie and Archie Wilson working hard with great tackling pressure and multiple efforts.

Captain Campbell Baker set the standard with his head over the ball and courageous marking. Jack Walter was everywhere, Joel Hamill at centre half back taking lots of intercept marks and rebounding, but it was relentless pressure from Mansfield leading by 27 points at half-time.

The third quarter was heating up, and with no bench, Euroa had to dig deep.

Will Davey won tap outs in the ruck, giving some opportunities and a couple of shots on goal.

Cale and Ollie Robertson continued with their tackling pressure and close checking,

Ben Creevey never stopped running and tackling, Sam Mills working hard in the forward line providing plenty of leads, but Mansfield pushed ahead, leading 52-2 at the final break.

Coaches Mills and Robertson encouraged a final push in the last quarter, and the players responded, even as cramping and tiredness began to set in.

Our younger players, Darby Hoare and Blake Trotter, kept running and challenging the Eagles, but the Eagles scored four more goals.

The Euroa boys had a couple of shots on goal but just missed, the final score doesn’t fully capture the effort.

Assistant Coach Owen Robertson praised the boys’ hard work and their attack on the ball, and he is excited to see how these young men progress throughout the season.

SCOREBOARD: Euroa 0.0.4 defeated by Mansfield 11.14.80

Best players: Jack Walters, Sam Holden, Ollie Wilson, Joel Hamill, Campbell Baker