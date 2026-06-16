This year Euroa Little Theatre will celebrate its 70th anniversary, with a calendar packed full of events as the troupe prepares for its upcoming production, Quests of Camelot.

Taking inspiration from Arthurian legend, the production follows King Arthur and his loyal knights as they battle dragons and evil sorcerers in search of Excalibur and the legendary Holy Grail.

Director Alison Hayes said she was pleased with how preparations and rehearsals were progressing.

“Who doesn’t love a story filled with sword fights and sorcery?” she said.

“The costumes especially are very exciting.

“We’ve knitted chainmail for all of our knights—it looks very impressive.”

Quests of Camelot will be performed at the Euroa Schoolhouse Theatre for a limited run, opening Friday 19 June.

Planning is also underway for the company’s senior production, with news on auditions for adult cast members expected soon.

“For our junior members, there’s more to do even after the curtain closes on Quests of Camelot,” Alison said.

Earlier this year, Alison ran a series of theatre skills workshops, with plans to deliver more in Terms three and four.

With a full program of events throughout the year, there will be opportunities for performers of all experience levels, making 2026 an ideal time to get involved as the company celebrates 70 years on stage.