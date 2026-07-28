SENIORS

Coach Brad Gleeson had to make some changes to the side that defeated Benalla in the previous week with injuries to Nate Trotter and Keily Jager as well as the unavailability of Adam Giobbi and Jacob Gleeson.

Coming in to the team was Henry Thomas, Declan Redfern, Nic McCabe and a very welcome return from a long-term injury with Jake Penman back in the side.

The opening quarter, all 21 minutes of it, was dominated by the Magpies with Seymour unable to register anything on the scoreboard.

Euroa booted one goal and six behinds which was encouraging but at the same time very frustrating.

The second quarter saw Euroa hit their straps, booting five goals straight to Seymour’s two.

Cohen Paul continued his fine form up forward, booting four goals throughout the afternoon in another very dominant display.

Youngster Jack Walters was a rock in defense with his cousin Nic Asquith continuing his excellent season with a best-on-ground effort across the half back line.

The second half began with Seymour booting a quick goal.

This woke the Euroa boys up as they yet again took hold of the contest.

Will Creevey, Ryan Hill and Lachlan Hill hunting the ball with real determination.

This third quarter was a very even contest with Seymour having seven scoring shots to Euroa’s four.

Euroa having a 14 point buffer going into the last quarter.

In another quarter where the foot skills of the Magpies were on point, the home side went toe-to-toe with their third place on the ladder opponents.

The local crowd, alongside a healthy contingent from Seymour, enjoyed every minute of this epic final quarter.

Traditional rivals trading goal-for-goal as the clock ticked down to the final siren where the Magpies were able to grab the victory by 17 points.

The split round bye is the next weekend (1 August) with the club taking on Mooroopna in Mooroopna on Saturday 8 August.

Best: Nic Asquith, Jack Walters, Will Creevey, Ryan Hill, Cohen Paul

Goals: Cohen Paul 4, Mitchell Walters 2, Will Creevey 2, Jack McKernan 1, Zac Gleeson 1, Archie Wilson 1

Final scores: Euroa 11.9.75 defeated Seymour 8.10.58

RESERVES

By TONY BRODIE

The Euroa reserves continue to face up against strong opposition week after week and again were short of numbers.

The club is so grateful that some under eighteen players are eager and willing to put their hands up and play in this team and helping the club to field a side.

As the game commenced, you could see Euroa were short of tall players which allowed Seymour to gain much of the football.

To the credit of the Euroa reserves they were giving their all and setting up good passages of play but could not hold the ball long enough to trouble the scoreboard.

In this first quarter Euroa only scored one goal.

The second quarter was again very hard and not having a ruckman made it all that more difficult.

Despite this, the Euroa players were trying to give a contest around the ground.

The Magpies Reserves were able to hold the Seymour team to four goals while they could only score one at the halftime break.

In the third quarter the Magpies were doing very well and using the ball with great effect yet they could not convert.

Those present could sense that the playing group were starting to tire as the Seymour team continued to move the ball well.

The last period became a shoot-out for the opposition, while the Euroa players continued to work hard, managing to score another goal.

Best: Baxter Fraser, Max Miller, Lachlan Curran, Harrison Mills, Harold Mawson

Goals: Max Miller 1, Bede Redfern 1, Alif Chambers 1

Final scores: Euroa 3.0.18 defeated by Seymour 19.16.130

UNDER 18s

By GRANT DAVEY

Euroa under 18s show wonderful grit.

Without leaders Jack Walters and Archie Wilson, who were both called up to the seniors, and with a few sore players, it was always going to be a strong test for the Euroa boys.

To their credit, Euroa started with great energy and got out of the blocks first, with an early goal from Ben Creevey after some strong work from Campbell Baker and Ollie Wilson.

The boys showed plenty of intent around the contest, but Seymour struck back with some quick goals from their very tall full forward.

Coach Owen Robertson asked his team to play in front and lift their tackling pressure, and the response was encouraging.

Younger boys Darby Hoare and Ryder McLure kept working hard and found plenty of the ball, while Jackson Walker switched onto Seymour’s in-form full forward and took on the challenge well.

The Euroa backline continued to stand up under pressure with Joel Hamill, Sam Holden, Connor Garden and Blake Trotter all playing their roles and supporting their teammates.

A tight quarter, with only five points kicked, saw Euroa down by three goals at the main break, but still well and truly competing.

The second half saw Euroa continue to apply pressure and refuse to take a backward step.

Jackson Walker played his best game of the year, including a courageous mark on the half-back line, while Cale Robertson and Angus Rowe kept working hard in defense. Seymour continued to press forward and hold the ball in their forward half, and with no bench available Euroa’s legs were understandably starting to tire.

Aaron Hamill competed strongly in the majority of the ruck contests, giving his teammates a chance at ground level.

Although Seymour proved too strong in the end, the Euroa boys should be proud of their effort, teamwork and willingness to keep pressing forward right to the final siren.

Best: Jackson Walker, Cale Robertson, Aaron Hamill, Ollie Wilson, Ben Creevey, Cam Baker

Goals: Ben Creevey 1

Final scores: Euroa 1.5.11 defeated by Seymour 8.10.58