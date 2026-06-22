A GRADE

Euroa produced another strong performance on Saturday, defeating Shepparton Swans 62 to 47.

The Magpies flew out of the gates in the opening quarter, piling on 18 goals to nine and setting the tone for the afternoon.

Much of the early damage was done by Bec Colwell, who was in scintillating form at goal shooter.

What an inclusion she has been to the A Grade side this season, providing a strong target and finishing accurately under pressure.

Best player honours went to Tylah Marchbank, who was once again outstanding at goal defence.

Always on her toes and reading the play beautifully, Tylah picked off several intercepts throughout the game.

She also copped a heavy knock to the nose but, after some ice and a quick assessment of the rapidly developing bruise, was back on court getting the job done.

Sophie Owen was tireless through the centre, running her guts out all day.

Rumour has it she thought the quicker she moved, the sooner she'd arrive at the EFNC Annual Ball.

Either way, she had a huge influence on the contest.

Ellie Warnock continued her stellar form at goal keeper, hunting down long balls, creating turnovers, and sending plenty of Swans attacks straight back to Euroa's goalers. With Bree Sudomirski overseas, five B Grade players stepped up and contributed strongly.

Mia Sudomirski even found herself having a run at Wing Attack, showing her versatility and willingness to do whatever the team needed.

Meanwhile, Eliza Hoare could be heard from start to finish, encouraging teammates and providing strong leadership as she does, week in, week out.

It was another four-quarter team performance from the Magpies ladies.

B GRADE

Another fine week for the B Grade team as they dominated their Shepparton Swans opposition despite a tough and tight first quarter.

Sarah Ternes (38 goals) and Bree Poole (24 goals) combined brilliantly throughout the afternoon as the Euroa side outscored their opposition, particularly from the first quarter break and doing it convincingly.

With the rain holding off, Euroa pressed hard to extend their lead throughout the match.

The return of Steph Warburton to the team was welcomed by all (maybe not the Swans) with Bethan Burton adjusting very well in her second senior game.

Ruby Watson was yet again a livewire across the mid-court playing in the centre, wing defence, and wing attack throughout the match.

Bree Poole’s game in goal attack and goal shooter roles was wonderful with Millie Watson also running the match out well in the mid court.

The end scoreline, 62 to 36, reinforced the domination the top of the ladder Magpies exerted throughout the afternoon.

Best Players: Bree Poole, Ruby Watson, Bethan Burton, Millie Watson

B RESERVE

With the usual B Reserve scribe currently sunning herself somewhere in the Northern Territory, readers will have to forgive any lack of wit this week.

One thing that hasn't changed, however, is that her daughter appears to play even better when Mum isn't watching.

The girls were keen to notch up a win against second placed Shepparton Swans, and that's exactly what they did, running out convincing 55 to 46 winners.

The first, second and fourth quarters were tightly contested, with no more than a goal separating the sides.

However, it was the third quarter where Euroa put their foot down, producing an impressive 18 to 9 term that ultimately set up the victory.

The shooting combination of Ella Hill (23 goals) and Molly Redfern (32 goals) looked like they had been playing together for years, combining beautifully and capitalising on the opportunities created further up the court.

With Abbie Ellis unavailable, Megga O'Bree found herself back in the familiar centre bib and proved those seasoned legs still know exactly how to patrol the middle corridor. Alice Ludlow was a standout at goal defence, a position she hasn't spent a great deal of time in this season, but she certainly justified the coaches' decision.

Her work made life a little easier for Demi Walker at goal keeper.

Ruby Fowler, Sienna Trotter, and Chanelle Paulke worked tirelessly through the midcourt, ensuring Euroa maintained control when it mattered most.

Next week presents an even bigger challenge (but one the girls will be more than up for) when Euroa travels to Deakin Reserve to take on ladder leaders Shepparton United.

With first spot on the ladder up for grabs, there's plenty to play for.

Final score: Euroa 55 defeated Swans 46

Best Players: Alice Ludlow, Molly Redfern, Megan O’Bree

17 AND UNDER

Third place met fifth place in what promised to be a competitive contest, and despite once again looking undersized compared to their opponents, the young Euroa Magpies showed the determination and grit that their loyal supporters have come to expect.

Lily Asquith led from the front with clever post plays and accurate shooting, providing a steady influence in attack throughout the game.

Evie O’Dwyer was tough in the opening quarter, applying strong defensive pressure in wing defence and staying tight on her opponent.

Jade Raleigh faced the challenge of marking a much taller player but punched well above her weight, competing fiercely at every contest.

In the centre, Ruby Fowler endured some heavy physical attention but used her superior fitness and athleticism to gain the upper hand.

The first quarter was an even affair, with the Magpies trailing narrowly 12 to 11 at the first break.

Macey Watson brought her basketball skills to the netball court, defending strongly from end to end, with her ability to get an arm around and tap the ball free a highlight.

Euroa lifted their intensity in the second term, applying pressure all over the court.

The ball moved freely, confidence grew, and the Magpies took control of the quarter to establish an eight-goal lead at the main break.

The Swans responded strongly after halftime, increasing the pressure and testing the Magpies’ composure.

Avie Hill continued to hold strongly in the goal ring, although delivering the ball cleanly to her became more difficult.

With the margin reduced to just three goals and momentum shifting, coach Katy Frewen looked for answers through a range of positional changes.

Charli Pittock worked hard to rally her teammates.

The final quarter was a tense, see-sawing battle.

Several 15 and Under players stepped up to support their senior teammates, with Isla Moore providing valuable defensive efforts while Molly Fowler and Ava Gordon battled hard alongside the team.

The finish was heartbreaking.

Scores were level as the final seconds ticked away.

The siren sounded, but amid the noise and excitement it went unheard by many.

Play continued, the Swans converted a goal, and the match was over.

It was a tough way to lose, but the Magpies showed tremendous sportsmanship in defeat.

Their courage, determination and teamwork were evident all afternoon, and they will take plenty of positives into next week's challenge.

Best players (as voted by Katy Frewen): Charli Pittock, Ruby Fowler, Lily Asquith

15 AND UNDER

Round 11 saw Euroa Magpies travel to Princess Park to take on the Shepparton Swans.

A wet court and slippery ball made for a difficult start, with both teams needing to adjust their game styles and focus on maintaining possession.

The opening stages were a tough contest, with players working hard to adapt to the conditions.

Footwork, ball control and decision making were tested as both sides battled for momentum.

As the game progressed and the court began to dry, the speed and quality of netball lifted significantly, allowing both teams to showcase their skills and create some excellent passages of play.

Euroa capitalised on the improving conditions, moving the ball with greater confidence and precision through the court.

Strong defensive pressure created valuable turnovers, while the attacking end converted opportunities well to steadily build an advantage.

It was particularly pleasing to see a number of our younger players step up and make valuable contributions throughout the match.

Each player played their role, demonstrating determination, teamwork and resilience from start to finish - a solid game from the young Magpies.

The girls were rewarded for their efforts with a strong 44 to 31 victory over the Swans.

Go Pies.

Coaches awards: Isla Moore, Issy Gordon, Bethan Burton