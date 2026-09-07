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Magpies soar into 2026 A Grade decider

<p>MOMENTARILY OFF BALANCE: Taiysha Wallis fights to keep her footing. The versatile Wing Attack worked tirelessly in the midcourt. PHOTO: Matthew Mills</p>\\n
<p>MOMENTARILY OFF BALANCE: Taiysha Wallis fights to keep her footing. The versatile Wing Attack worked tirelessly in the midcourt. PHOTO: Matthew Mills</p>\\n

MOMENTARILY OFF BALANCE: Taiysha Wallis fights to keep her footing. The versatile Wing Attack worked tirelessly in the midcourt. PHOTO: Matthew Mills

Burton’s late heroics seal thrilling 15 and Under win
September 7, 2026 • 02:00
Updated, September 9, 2026 • 12:24

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