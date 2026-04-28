SENIOR XVIII

After a rousing ANZAC Day pre match service the Euroa boys hit the ground running in the first quarter against arch rivals Seymour.

The swift movement of the ball out of the centre from the likes of skipper Jett Trotter, play-maker Jacob Gleeson and hard nut Lachlan Hill meant the Euroa forwards were able to capitalise on many opportunities.

Darby Wilson was explosive across the half back as he slotted Euroa’s first of five goals for the quarter.

The second quarter was one where the home side asserted some dominance over the visiting Magpies.

Jack McKernan, in what many thought was a clear best on ground performance, was brilliant in the ruck.

His competitiveness and willingness to follow up the contest meant his side was certainly well placed to take things up to the Lions.

Ryan Hill again had an enormous task of curbing the 2025 league leading goal kicker and a job he did so very well throughout the afternoon.

Euroa outscored the opposition in the third quarter to be within four goals at the last break.

This was despite losing Ollie Day to what looked like a serious knee injury,

Fingers are crossed for a positive result from the scans on Sunday.

Marcus Varley was his ever reliable self with some herculean efforts all over the ground as he urged his team mates on to bigger and better things.

The scene was set for a ripping last quarter.

Not to disappoint, the last quarter began with a flurry of activity - Euroa were putting the sword to the Lions with repeated entries into their forward line yet the scoreboard pressure was not forthcoming, despite wonderful efforts from Adam Giobbi and Mitchell Walters.

Seymour steadied the ship in the last ten minutes to boot four unanswered goals and blow the margin out to almost 50 points.

Coach Gleeson rallied his troops at the post game reflections with positive messages in relation to never giving in, having almost put the sword to their opposition and getting a taste of what this group can do.

The execution for longer period s of the game is what is now needed.

Taking on reigning premiers Kyabram will be a task in Kyabram next Saturday 2 May.

A task that the group welcome.

Best: Jack McKernan, Jacob Gleeson, Marcus Varley, Nic Burke, Lachlan Hill

Goals: Adam Giobbi 3, Lachlan Hill 1, Kiely Jager 1, Darby Wilson 1, Mitchell Walters 1, Nate Trotter 1, Nic Asquith 1, Nic Burke 1, Ollie Day 1, Zac Gleeson 1

Final scores: Euroa 12.14.86 defeated by Seymour 21.9.135

(Seymour depth too much)

RESERVES

By TONY BRODIE

Euroa supporters headed to Seymour knowing that the club faced a very good reserves side as Seymour had fielded a very good team for many years.

From the beginning of the game, the opposition were quickly attacking the ball, resulting in a four-goal start with Euroa scoring one in the opening quarter.

Frustratingly, Euroa got the ball into their forward line repeatedly, but could not hold it in to convert on the scoreboard.

As the second quarter opened, it could be seen that the Magpies, despite their determination and fight - wonderful qualities to exhibit on such an auspicious day - were under a great deal of pressure from the opposition.

In the third quarter, Euroa held the Seymour team to three goals which this scribe thought was a good effort as the Euroa players were starting to feel the pinch of having to chase the Seymour players on a big ground on what was a very warm April day.

The final quarter reflected how tired the Magpie players were becoming but to their credit they continually tried their best holding the opposition to five goals.

Euroa were looking to be short of players on the Friday night but thanks to the excellent efforts of players from surrounding clubs who helped the team out, a side was able to be put out onto the ground.

The club wishes to thank these players along with some of the Euroa thirds players who also added themselves to the team.

It was a great effort, hopefully this side should have players back available next week which will help all teams at the club.

Best: Bede Redfern, Max Miller, Baxter Fraser, William Sharp, Jack Smith

Goals: Alif Chambers 1

Final scores: Euroa 1.3.9 defeated by Seymour 17.14.116

THIRD XVIII

By KRISTEN DAVEY

Coach Matthew Mills spoke to the team about the significance and privilege of playing on Anzac Day before the first bounce at Seymour.

The first quarter saw Euroa come out firing, with Captain Campbell Baker setting the tone for the day through his tackling pressure and attack on the ball.

Seymour kicked the first goal, then Jackson Walker and Darby Hoare combined to create a chance for Joel Hamill to respond with a major.

The Wilson brothers, Archie and Ollie, again provided plenty of drive through the middle, while recruit Nat Timson, along with Sam Holden and Cale Robertson, stood tall in defense.

Euroa went into the break with momentum and a three-point lead, then started the second quarter with an extra player after a Seymour player was sent off.

The Magpies generated repeat entries and time in the forward half, with Sam Mills producing his best game of the year to date.

A free kick saw Haimi Wolfenden kick his first goal, rewarding the side’s work rate.

Will Davey battled hard in the ruck to give the midfield the first look, but Seymour’s running power helped them kick four goals for the term and take a lead into the main break.

The third quarter began with Ryder McLure taking a courageous mark running back with the flight.

The backline was under pressure, but Sam Holden and Angus Rowe worked tirelessly to repel Seymour’s attacks.

Blake Trotter and Isaac King provided plenty of run along the wing and helped set up Sam Mills for a shot from 40m, which he converted for his first goal.

Baker and the Wilson duo continued to cover the ground and apply strong tackling pressure.

Seymour was very accurate in front of goal and extended their lead, but the last quarter saw Euroa win more clearances and keep fighting to the final siren, even as the scoreboard didn’t reflect the territory.

Henry Brennan and Angus Rowe competed strongly in front and found plenty of the footy, while Campbell Baker, Ollie Wilson, and Darby Hoare continued to bring tough tackling pressure.

Ben Creevey and Aaron Hamill worked hard to provide options in the forward line.

Joel Hamill and Ollie Robertson were under constant pressure across half-back and stopped many Seymour advances, but in the end Seymour had too much run and kicked three goals for the quarter.

Coach Mills said after the game he could not question the boys’ effort and that if they continue to train hard and keep bringing the same intensity, the rewards would come.

Goals: S. Mills 1, J .Hamill 1, H. Wolfenden 1

Best: A. Wilson, O. Wilson, C. Baker, J. Hamill, W. Davey, A. Rowe

Final score: Seymour 11.2.68 defeated Euroa 3.7.25