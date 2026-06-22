SENIORS

Another bleak winter’s day was promised (and at time delivered) at Princess Park in Shepparton last Saturday as the Magpies looked to take it right up to the top four Swans outfit.

Coming back into the team was Declan Redfern after some fine performances in the Reserve grade side in recent times.

A dour affair in the first quarter ensued with the Swans gaining the upper hand on the scoreboard booting two goals to Euroa’s solitary major.

Captain Jett Trotter (three goals) was working hard to lift his side as was forward Zac Gleeson (two goals).

Euroa outscored the Swans in the second quarter.

Young gun Jack Walters was showing maturity beyond his years with second and third efforts at the contest being rewarded.

Ryan Hill’s outstanding year as a key defender was again on display with his poise and skills on show for all to see.

At the main break the hosts had their noses in front with a three-point margin.

In the third quarter the Magpies dropped their guard somewhat, which allowed the Swans to put three goals through the big sticks without Euroa able to trouble the scorers.

Jacob Gleeson’s creativity alongside a very reliable Adam Giobbi defensive game meant Euroa were still in the hunt at the last break.

Euroa were desperate to grab this win and played accordingly.

Andrew Bell’s efforts throughout the afternoon were wonderful with Jack Frewen coming into his own the more the game progressed.

A couple of friendly-fire but severe head clashes meant Nate Trotter and to a lesser extent Max Gleeson were not going to factor too much in the final stages.

The Swans held on for a 15-point victory despite being outscored in the last quarter.

Coach Brad Gleeson lamented this game as a lost opportunity and implored his players post match to keep their work rate up in preparation for another away game against Shepparton United next weekend (June 27).

Best: Ryan Hill, Jacob Gleeson, Adam Giobbi, Jack Walters, Jack Frewen

Goals: Jett Trotter (three), Zac Gleeson (two), Jayden Gleeson (one), Max Gleeson (one)

Final scores: Euroa 7.7.49 defeated by Shepparton Swans 9.10.64

Reserves show grit despite player shortage

RESERVES

By TONY BRODIE

It was a good effort by Euroa Reserves against Shepparton Swans on Saturday.

Injuries and availability of players was going to make it a hard game for the Euroa reserves.

Luckily the coaches were able to call on a number of thirds players and players from other clubs who offered their services.

Thanks again to all concerned here.

From the opening quarter Euroa were able to match the Swans in most areas.

Euroa had opportunities to move the ball into their forward where they were able to score a goal, whilst holding the opposition to only two goals.

The second quarter saw the Swans get on top, finishing with a score of seven goals against Euroa's three.

When Euroa took the ball into their forward line, they did not capitalise on the opportunities they had and at half time scores Euroa 3.5.23 to Shepp Swans 7.1.43.

The third quarter hurt Euroa as the Shepparton took control of the game, scoring six goals whereas Euroa could only score two for the quarter.

Three quarter time scores Euroa 5.5.35 to Swans 13.3.81

The last quarter was very even with the Swans scoring two goals with Euroa not hitting the scoreboard, despite a very good effort.

It was a hard battle for the Euroa reserve team as the Swans always have a competitive team.

Euroa tried hard but could convert chances when they won the ball.

It was good to see Henry Thomas coming back from injury and he will improve with the run.

Will Jackson and James Henry were strong leaders for the team, giving the group much encouragement.

Harrison Mills continues to improve his football, gaining much confidence from his game.

The thirds players who played for this reserves team were a big help, setting up good passages of play throughout the game.

Thanks to others who assisted the team to get the required amount of players.

There is the hope that players who have not been able to play will soon get back on the park which will help all the Magpies teams.

Best: Harrison Mills, Henry Thomas, James Henry, Archie Wilson, Will Jackson

Goals: Hugh Bailey (two), Joel Hamill (one), Will Jackson (one), Matthew Lawrence (one)

Final scores: Euroa 5.10.40 defeated by Shepparton Swans 15.6.96

THIRDS

By GRANT DAVEY

A wet week on the training track had the boys well prepared for the dewy conditions at Princess Park.

Before the first bounce, coaches Mills and Robertson encouraged the group to focus on one-on-one football, effort, and defensive running.

The Swans got away to a quick start with three early goals, but Euroa kept working hard.

Joel Hamill and Ben Creevey provided plenty of drive from the backline, while Angus Rowe competed strongly against the Swans’ tall full forward.

Although Euroa took some time to settle and had a few turnovers coming out of defence, the side showed composure and creativity when Archie Wilson used the ball cleverly to set up Ravjot Singh-Gill for Euroa’s first goal.

The second quarter brought some positive adjustments, with Joel Hamill moving to fullback and taking on the challenge of limiting the Swans full forward’s influence.

Cale Robertson continued his excellent season, positioning himself well and playing in front of his opponent.

Euroa kept creating opportunities, highlighted by some great teamwork from Will Davey and Archie Wilson that ended with a set shot hitting the post.

While the Swans were able to capitalise on a 50-metre penalty and add three quick goals, Euroa finished the quarter with a well earned reward when Jackson Walker took a strong mark on the siren from 40 metres out and kicked truly.

Euroa came out with renewed energy in the second half, with young star Darby Hoare showing why he captained the Victoria team through his strong contested work around the stoppages, linking up well with ball magnet Ollie Wilson.

Sam Mills played his best game of the season, presenting strongly with hard leads and reliable marking.

Archie Wilson’s persistence was rewarded when he kicked his first goal, bringing Euroa back within three goals and lifting the group.

Jackson Walker and Cam Baker both showed real courage in defence, backing into packs and putting their bodies on the line.

U16 players Blake Trotter and Connor Garden gained valuable experience from the run, both tackling strongly and finding plenty of the football.

Ben Creevey’s attack on the ball was outstanding and could not be questioned.

Up forward, Aaron Hamill and Jai McMillan combined creatively to get the ball to Darby Hoare, who finished off the play with his first goal.

Although the Swans finished stronger on the day, Euroa showed plenty of heart, improvement, and commitment right to the final siren.

Best: J.Walker, A.Wilson, D.Hoare, O.Wilson, S.Mills, C.Baker

Goals: Ravjot (one), A.Wilson (one), J.Walker (one), D.Hoare (one)

Final scores: Euroa 4.4.28 defeated by Shepparton Swans 9.6.60