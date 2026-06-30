A GRADE

Euroa produced one of its most complete performances of the season on Saturday, defeating Shepparton United 61 to 40 in a commanding display.

The Magpies were in control from the opening whistle, leading comfortably at every change, before finishing with a convincing 21-goal victory.

Best on Court honours went to Sophie Owen, whose tireless work through the centre kept Euroa on the front foot all afternoon.

She was instrumental in linking defence to attack, continually providing her teammates with drive and composure.

At the shooting end, Bec Colwell once again made scoring look easy, calmly sinking 50 goals as though it was just another day at the office.

Mia Sudomirski chimed in with 11 goals of her own and delivered some magical passes into the goal circle that left teammates delighted and defenders second-guessing themselves.

At the other end, coach Ellie Warnock was everywhere in defence, picking off more passes than a swooping magpie in spring.

Her impeccable timing and ability to read the play repeatedly shut down United's attacking opportunities.

Eliza Hoare’s constant encouragement echoed around the court all afternoon.

Her positivity and support lifted her teammates from the first whistle to the final siren.

Despite the convincing victory, percentage sees Euroa sitting second on the ladder.

If the Magpies continue producing performances like this, they will be right where they want to be when it matters most.

Best players: Sophie Owen, Bec Colwell and Ellie Warnock

B GRADE

Euroa B Grade fought hard at Deakin Reserve against a strong Shepparton United team but fell just short, going down 49 to 43 after a determined four-quarter effort.

The Euroa girls stayed in the contest all day, showing plenty of grit and resilience to trail 22 to 24 at the long break, but a few costly errors at crucial moments in the third quarter proved difficult to recover from.

Euroa’s attacking end worked tirelessly to create opportunities, moving the ball well and making the most of every opportunity.

The defensive unit never gave up, applying constant pressure and forcing turnovers to keep Euroa within reach.

Despite closing the margin at stages throughout the game, Euroa couldn't quite bridge the gap in the final quarter.

It was a strong team performance full of effort and determination.

Best Players: Bethan Burton, Katy Frewen, Kelly Hill, Ruby Watson

B RESERVE

The highly anticipated clash between first-placed Shepparton United and second placed Euroa on Saturday at Deakin Reserve lived up to all expectations, with the Magpies producing a determined performance to claim a well earned victory.

The match was played at a high intensity from the opening centre pass, with both teams displaying excellent defensive pressure and sharp attacking play.

Mid-courters Megan O’Bree, Chanelle Paulke, Sienna Trotter and Abbie Ellis dictated the game's pace through speed, agility, and quick decision making.

They applied relentless pressure across the court, with their endurance and accurate passing helping maintain possession.

Magpie goaling duo Molly Redfern and Ella Hill continued their dream pairing this season and worked together with excellent timing, movement, and communication to create scoring opportunities.

Their accurate shooting and strong positioning kept constant pressure on the defence.

A strong third quarter proved decisive, as Euroa built a slight lead through disciplined defence and patient ball movement.

Defenders Demi Walker, Alice Ludlow, Tej Sutherland and Emily Storer had all the answers at the last line of defence, combining with a synchronicity that spoke volumes of the trust and faith they have in each other.

At the final whistle it was a gritty seven-goal win to the Magpies.

Saturday’s result tightens the race at the top of the ladder and highlights the depth of this year’s B Reserve competition.

Next week Euroa will play host to Mansfield at Memorial Oval.

Final score: Euroa 54 defeated Shepparton United 47

Best: Alice Ludlow, Molly Redfern, Megan O’Bree, Abbie Ellis

17s AND UNDER

Although Euroa's 17 and Unders went into Saturday's clash sitting above Shepparton United on the ladder, they knew they were in for a tough contest against a strong opponent.

The Magpies got off to the perfect start, opening the scoring thanks to some clever feeding from Lily Asquith into tall goaler Avie Hill. Defenders Jade Raleigh and Charli Pittock worked tirelessly against a much taller shooting combination, while Macey Watson and Charli combined brilliantly to repeatedly bring the ball out of defence.

The defensive trio of Jade, Charli and Macey continue to punch well above their height, making life difficult for every attacking lineup they face.

Their pressure was backed up right across the court, with Ruby Fowler also producing some great defensive taps.

A timely intercept from Macey that resulted in a goal brought the margin back to just three at halftime.

The third quarter saw both teams in a tense battle with the scores level on several occasions throughout the 15 minutes.

With limited numbers in the 17 and Under squad, coach Katy Frewen once again called on a couple of 15 and Under players to help out, and their willingness to step up is greatly appreciated.

It is a credit to this small group of Magpies that they continue to challenge clubs with much larger player pools to choose from.

United eventually gained the upper hand and stretched the lead to seven goals by the final change.

For Euroa, so much of the game revolves around getting a quality ball into Avie Hill.

When the feeds are quick and clean, the Magpies are hard to stop, but any hesitation allows the opposition to shut down their attack.

Charli Pittock refused to give in, producing several strong intercepts in the final quarter as Euroa fought the game out to the end.

While some costly passing errors ultimately proved the difference, the Magpies won the last quarter and showed they had every chance to take the game.

It was another determined performance and one the team can take plenty of positives from.

Final scores: Euroa 45 defeated by Shepparton United 51

Best Players: Paul Mills Award, Charli Pittock

Fare Enough award: Macey Watson

The Nest award: Ava Gordon

15s AND UNDER

Fourth-placed Euroa took on second-placed United in a tough contest at Deakin Reserve on Saturday, with the Magpies showing they could match it with one of the competition's best despite going down.

Euroa had to work hard early, finding it difficult to get the ball out of defence.

Once they did, Bethan Burton and Ava Gordon combined brilliantly through the attacking end.

The Magpies created plenty of opportunities but couldn't quite make the most of them.

Despite the obvious height disadvantage, Euroa stood up well against United.

Molly Fowler and Maisy Wilson were lively on the wings, while defenders Isla Moore and Belle Ford came up with several crucial intercepts late in the opening quarter to help Euroa take a one goal lead into the first break.

Ava Gordon continued to impress in the second quarter with some textbook work in the goal circle.

Isla Moore made her Shepparton opponent earn every possession, but United gradually found their rhythm and headed into halftime with a six-goal advantage.

Captain Bethan Burton led from the front all day, constantly putting in the extra efforts that often go unnoticed.

The talented and selfless midcourter was instrumental in setting up many of Euroa's scoring opportunities.

Tully Watson benefited from Burton's work, using her body strongly to get free from centre passes and delivering another polished performance with her accurate passing.

When Isla Moore injured her knee, Euroa was left with just seven players, but Izzy Gordon stepped in admirably, using her body well to contest rebounds whenever the opportunity arose.

Twin sister Ava continued to work tirelessly and moved well throughout the game, although she lacked a little confidence with her shooting at times.

Maisy Wilson battled hard until the final whistle, frustrating her opponent with her relentless pressure and toughness around the contest.

The Magpies showed they are more than capable of competing with the top sides in the GVL premier competition.

There were some outstanding passages of play, but too many costly errors prevented Euroa from turning a strong performance into a win.

Final scores: Euroa 39 defeated by Shepparton United 54

Best Players: Paul Mills Award, Belle Ford

Fare Enough award: Maisy Wilson

The Nest award: Ava Gordon