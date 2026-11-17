The Goulburn Valley League (GVL) is set for a major shake-up in 2027, with a new five-week finals series and a two-week mid-season break approved following a vote by league delegates. The changes will see the league's grand final move to the last Saturday in September, while the competition's top two teams will be rewarded with an opening-week break before facing off in a standalone qualifying final. The decision was made at a delegates meeting on Wednesday 11 November, following recommendations from a working party involving GVL board members, club representatives and AFL Goulburn Murray. Under the new finals structure, the teams finishing third through sixth will contest two elimination finals on 28-29 August. Third will take on sixth, while fourth will meet fifth, with the winners progressing to the semi-finals. The top two sides will enjoy a week off before meeting in a standalone qualifying final on Saturday 4 September. The competition will then return to its traditional finals format, with first and second semi-finals in week three, a preliminary final in week four and the grand final on Saturday 25 September. GVL Board Chair Peter Foott said the changes would provide significant benefits for clubs, players and supporters, particularly when it came to planning finals venues. "We will also be using ladder positions to allocate clubs to venues," he said. "This will mean finals venues can be announced much earlier and allow clubs to plan. "We believe having the first and second teams playing as a marquee game in week two will draw a big attendance." The changes follow concerns raised by clubs in recent seasons about the timing of finals announcements and the process used to allocate venues. Mr Foott said the working party had considered those concerns before recommending the new structure. "Our working party recommended the 5-week finals model in response to several concerns raised by clubs in recent years, including the late timing of venue and fixture announcements," he said. The working party met three times throughout the year, with the proposed format presented to club presidents in August before receiving approval from delegates. For clubs such as Euroa, the changes will provide greater certainty around finals scheduling, while also creating an opportunity for teams finishing in the top two to recover before their first finals appearance. The league will also investigate the possibility of clubs hosting preliminary finals, with improvements to facilities across the competition potentially allowing the fixture to rotate between suitable venues. Another significant change will be the introduction of a two-week mid-season break, coinciding with the Victorian June–July school holidays. The 2027 season will retain its traditional 18-round home-and-away format, beginning on Saturday 3 April with a split round scheduled for May. Following Round 12, clubs will have two weekends without regular home-and-away matches on 3 and 10 July. The first weekend will feature the GVL's return interleague clash against the Victorian Amateur Football Association (VAFA), with the league hosting a representative side drawn from Premier B through to Division 3 on Saturday 3 July. Mr Foott said the break would provide an opportunity for players, coaches and volunteers to recharge during winter, while allowing additional preparation time for representative football. Home-and-away football and netball will resume on Saturday 17 July, with six rounds remaining before the finals series begins. The GVL grand final will return to a Saturday in 2027, after having a Sunday decider in 2026. The 25 September grand final will also be held a week before the AFL grand final, with the AFL season starting later due to the 11-15 March Centenary Test between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. With a revised finals structure, an extended mid-season break and greater certainty around venues, the GVL is hoping the changes will deliver a more streamlined competition for clubs and supporters in 2027.