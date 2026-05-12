Coach Brad Gleeson and his assistants were very keen to get the game underway at Memorial Oval last weekend as the second home game for the year began very well for the Magpies.

Back into the team were Jayden Gleeson and Jack Frewen, and playing his first game for the year was Jake Penman.

The first quarter was a very even contest with the magpies booting three goals to the visiting Tigers three to have the game all even at the first break.

Zac Gleeson (three goals for the match) was playing well and leading hard out of the goal square, alongside the Trotter brothers, Jett and Nate.

Their pressure up forward was excellent.

Mitchell Walters was given the task of curbing a key Rochester midfield play-maker, a task he took to with great enthusiasm throughout the afternoon.

Euroa outscored their Rochester opponents in the second quarter to head into the main break two points to the good.

This was very pleasing for the crowd in attendance who were delighted to see this team competing well.

Jack McKernan again was superb in the ruck with Assistant Coach Max Gleeson driving his side forward at every opportunity he could take.

The third quarter was where the game was going to be won or lost.

Rochester took advantage of the wind, booting four goals to Euroa’s solitary major.

Nicholas Asquith was cool, calm, and collected in the backline as he looked to link up with livewire Jacob Gleeson whose creative play continued to give Euroa some good looks at kicking goals.

The final quarter was again a relatively even affair with Rochester kicking three goals to Euroa’s two, and run out the game as four-goal winners.

The Euroa senior side were deflated as they walked off the ground yet those present were able to give them some excellent support and encourage them to continue to work hard, as a win is hopefully just round the corner.

Mooroopna Cats will head to Memorial Oval for their clash with the Magpies this coming Saturday 16 May.

Get along to the ground for what promises to be another excellent day of country sport.

Best: Jack McKernan, Max Gleeson, Nicholas Asquith, Jett Trotter, Jacob Gleeson

Goals: Zac Gleeson 3, Jett Trotter 2, Keily Jager 2, Jack McKernan 1, Nate Trotter 1

Final scores: Euroa 9.5.59 defeated by Rochester 12.11.83

Reserves succumb to Rochester

By TONY BRODIE

Euroa’s Reserves were found wanting against their opposition on Saturday.

They tried to do their best but could not match the Rochester team throughout the afternoon.

The opposition were up and about from the very start, winning the ball and running it into their forward line.

Euroa were only able to score one goal for the duration of the game whereas the Rochester team scored twenty-two goals.

Despite some excellent efforts by the lads who pulled on a jumper, the Magpie reserves were found wanting as their opponents were handling the ball so much better, sharing it with their teammates.

Credit where credit is due: the Rochester team were a good team and displayed high level capacity to mark the ball and move it by hand and foot.

Euroa Co-coaches Declan Redfern and Linc McKernan were forced to make many moves over the game due to injuries and positional changes.

This team was well led by Linc McKernan who played valiantly in a number of positions.

James Henry was forced to play all over the ground, mainly in the ruck.

Jack Smith continued his fine form and as always gave his all, starting in the forward line then moving on to the ball to help the team.

Bailey Allen continues to show wonderful improvement, playing in the defensive area.

Bryce Cornwall was another to try hard along with Joshua Chestney.

Jye Bjorksten worked hard giving run to the team.

A number of injuries to the team made it difficult but to their credit they gave their all.

It was another difficult game for the Euroa reserves; supporters can only hope that they continue to train hard, working on their skills.

This scribe could see the improvement.

Best: Linc McKernan, Bede Redfern, Jack Smith, Bailey Allen, Baxter Fraser.

Goals: Alif Chambers 1.

Final scores: Euroa 1.2.8 defeated by Rochester 22.12.144

Rochester with the win

Under 18s have 'real intent' as Robertson shines

By KRISTEN DAVEY

Coach Matthew Mills welcomed Blade Johns and Connor Garden for their first under 18s game, and both boys were buzzing ahead of the opening bounce.

With two evenly matched sides, there was plenty on the line and plenty of belief on both benches.

Euroa came out with real intent, highlighted by a strong defensive mark from the hard running half back Joel Hamill that set up Darby Hoare for a quick shot on goal (just missing, hitting the post).

The Magpies kept the pressure on by locking the ball inside 50, and Sam Mills made it count with Euroa’s first major.

Rochester answered soon after, winning the ball back quickly from the kick-in to steady and kick their first.

In the second quarter, the ruck combination of Will Davey and Aaron Hamill gave our onballers Ollie and Archie Wilson first use, and Euroa’s effort lifted again.

A strong rebound from backman Cale Robertson, followed by Isaac King’s hard running on the wing, helped create space for Archie Wilson to kick his first goal.

Down back, Sam Holden, and Jackson Walker kept repelling Rochester’s attacks, with Hunter Evans-Spencer providing plenty of options on the wing.

Fullback Angus Rowe stood tall in tough marking contests, supported by Ben Creevey reading the play brilliantly in the back pocket.

Rochester managed two goals for the quarter to take a narrow lead into the main break.

After half time, captain Campbell Baker led from the front with strong contested work around the footy and helped lift the group.

Archie Wilson launched a long goal that had the home side right up and about, but Rochester responded with two quick majors to regain momentum.

Despite the scoreboard pressure, Euroa kept competing, with Cale Robertson producing his best game of the year and driving the ball out of defence time and again.

Aaron Hamill began to show his talents up forward with strong leads and marks, while Henry Brennan, Ollie Robertson, and Darby Hoare worked tirelessly all day.

Jackson Walker swung forward and finished with a classy snap for a goal.

In the end Rochester were too strong, adding a late goal on the siren.

Final score: Rochester 9.6.60 defeated Euroa 4.8.32

Goals: Archie Wilson 2, Jackson Walker 1, Sam Mills 1

Best: J. Hamill, A. Wilson, C. Robertson, A. Hamill, O. Wilson, B. Creevey