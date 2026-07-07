The Standpipe Cup is back in Euroa after the Magpies claimed a thrilling victory over Mansfield in one of the most dramatic finishes of the Goulburn Valley League season (report page 16).

After spending the past two years in Mansfield's possession, the coveted trophy has returned to its original home following Euroa's memorable triumph.

The final quarter produced an unforgettable spectacle, with the scores tied twice in the dying stages before the Magpies found a way to secure the win and be crowned the 2026 Standpipe Cup champions.

The Standpipe Cup is an annual trophy contested between Euroa and Mansfield in the Goulburn Valley League senior football and A Grade netball matches.

Introduced in 2023, it is a partnership between Goulburn Valley Water, the GVL, Strathbogie Shire Council and Mansfield Shire Council.

The cup also promotes the use of Class B recycled water from Goulburn Valley Water’s purple standpipes to help irrigate community spaces.

The victory gives Euroa supporters bragging rights for the next 12 months.