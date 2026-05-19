SENIORS

In a stirring game of senior GVL football the home side Magpies were able to open their 2026 season account and give Coach Brad Gleeson his first and what is hoped to be many more wins.

Will Creevey came back into the side after a period out with a leg injury, replacing the unavailable Jack Frewen.

Captain Jett Trotter won the toss and elected to kick with what was a reasonably strong wind.

Euroa opened the game well, booting five goals to Mooroopna’s three in this opening term.

Mitchell Walters was in the thick of it on the ball and up forward - booting two goals for the afternoon - as was playmaker Nate Trotter whose three goals across the afternoon included the match winning sealer late in the last quarter.

Mooroopna booted three goals to Euroa’s two in the second term as Darby Wilson racked up numerous possessions in a midfield role he was clearly relishing.

Jack McKernan was again outstanding in the ruck, giving away kilos and centimetres to his opponents yet never giving in.

Assistant Coach Max Gleeson’s cool and calm approach when in the thick of the action provided much opportunity for his team mates across the ground.

The third quarter was a dour affair indeed and neither side able to kick a major as the tensions grew throughout the afternoon.

Veteran Andrew Bell was turning back the clock out on the wing with his determination to get to the contest time and again reaping rewards for his side.

Into the last quarter the Euroa side, who had dominated with the wind in the third quarter without putting pressure on the scoreboard, looked to wrestle the ascendancy from their opponents who were kicking with the aide of the wind.

Nonetheless this did not deter the Magpies as they clawed their way to within one straight kick late in the game.

Up stepped Lachlan Hill whose contest in the middle of the ground meant the ball was booted forward to Nate Trotter who was one out with his opponent and was able to use all his skill and experience to slot a goal running forward to put the Pies up by less than a kick.

Coach Gleeson almost lost it in the next three minutes as he barked orders to his boys to get to the contest, lock it up and use the clock to their advantage.

In what is best described as a ‘Leo Barry’ moment Jake Penman rose high above the pack late in the game to clunk a contested mark for the ages, almost giving all present a collective heart attack.

Finally, the siren sounded on a wonderful win which was celebrated whole heartedly.

A bye next weekend is followed by another home game at Memorial Oval against Tatura on Saturday 30 May.

Best: Darby Wilson, Max Gleeson, Andrew Bell, Mitchell Walters, Jack McKernan

Goals: Nate Trotter 3, Mitchell Walters 2, Jett Trotter 1, Will Creevey 1, Lachlan Hill 1, Jacob Gleeson 1

Final scores: Euroa 9.9.63 defeated Mooroopna 8.11.59

Magpies back on winners list

RESERVES

By TONY BRODIE

Euroa’s reserves team took to the field to the field with their supporters and this scribe not sure what would be the outcome.

Euroa were quickly into action having opportunities to score.

Euroa were able to score a goal in the first quarter, holding the opposition to a single goal as well.

It appeared that with some extra players in the team Euroa may be able to stay with the Mooroopna side.

The second quarter saw Euroa lose their way and let the opposition get a break.

Euroa had many opportunities to score through good passages of play but could not convert.

At the half time break the coaches were not happy with the team play during the second quarter which resulted in co-coach Linc McKernan giving the players a warranted burst.

This lapse in concentration in the second quarter allowed the Mooroopna opposition to get a three goal break at half time.

The third quarter was going to be a test for the group but with Linc McKernan’s on field leadership coupled with Declan Redfern’s off field know how it really helped the players to take it up to Mooroopna.

You could see there was good spirit within the group with the sniff of a win on the wind.

It was still going to be a battle as Euroa had not taken the opportunities they had in the third quarter.

Luckily late in the quarter they were able to convert play scoring two goals, giving the players a confidence boost going into the three quarter time break.

It looked like Euroa had a battle on their hands in this last quarter yet the team started to grow in confidence, and with the experienced players leading the way and the young ones doing their part, the side were in the game.

The Magpies continued to place pressure on the opposition and were dominant with much of the play in the Euroa forward line.

Through excellent team pressure the Magpies were able to score four goals and holding the Mooroopna team to three behinds which resulted in a ten point lead at the final siren.

This was a wonderful win for the Euroa reserves, giving the group much confidence.

The experienced players Will Jackson and Linc McKernan showed the way as did the likes of Jack Smith.

Younger players Baxter Fraser, Tynan Cummins, Harrison Mills, and Bailey Allen were very good and will get much confidence from the way they played.

Matthew Lawrence did some hard running in the last quarter to score a wonderful goal through a vital passage of play.

A good win with much support from all the Euroa supporters.

The club has a bye next week which will help the team to freshen up.

Best: Will Jackson, Linc McKernan, Baxter Fraser, Tynan Cummins, Harrison Mills

Goals: Baxter Fraser 2, Harrison Mills 2, Jack Smith 1, Harrison Lane 1, Matthew Lawrence 1

Final scores: Euroa 7.10.52 defeated Mooroopna 5.12.42

Rochester with the win

THIRDS

By KRISTEN DAVEY

Coaches Matthews Mills and Owen Robertson were thrilled to welcome back star player Jack Walters after his recovery from a calf injury.

With Mooroopna sitting sixth on the ladder, Euroa knew they were in for a strong challenge.

Euroa started brightly, with Ollie Robertson showing terrific strength and skill in the forward line to set up Darby Hoare for the opening goal.

Mooroopna responded with the aid of a strong breeze, but Euroa continued to compete hard as midfield brothers Ollie and Archie Wilson worked tirelessly to win the ball and drive it forward.

At quarter time, Mooroopna held a 25 point lead, but Euroa had already shown plenty of positive signs.

Euroa responded strongly in the second quarter, with the ruck combination of Will Davey and Aaron Hamill giving the midfield first use through their excellent work in the tap-outs.

Kicking with the breeze, Euroa made the most of its opportunities as Haimi Wolfenden slotted two quick goals to spark the side.

Joel Hamill and Sam Holden stood firm in defense, repeatedly rebounding Mooroopna attacks, while Aaron Hamill’s strong lead and composed finish added further energy. By the main break, Euroa had worked its way back into the contest, trailing 33 to 43 after an encouraging quarter.

The second half developed into a terrific contest, with both sides trading goals in a genuine arm wrestle.

Ryder McLure added to the excitement with his first goal from a clever snap in the pocket, while Jack Walters’ strength around the stoppages made an immediate impact and was deservedly rewarded with a goal.

Archie Wilson also hit the scoreboard from a free kick, and Haimi Wolfenden finished with a season best three-goal haul - in defense.

Angus Rowe, Jackson Walker, and Cale Robertson showed great determination and never stopped competing.

Although Mooroopna finished strongly to win by 30 points, Euroa’s effort, resilience and willingness to fight the game out were major positives.

Coach Mills was pleased with the group’s commitment, especially with no bench, and is looking forward to what the team can produce in the second half of the season.

Best: Archie Wilson, Aaron Hamill, Jackson Walker, Will Davey, Haimi Wolfenden, Ollie Wilson

Goals: Haimi Wolfenden 3, Darby Hoare 2, Ryder McLure 1, Archie Wilson 1, Jack Walters 1

Final score: Euroa 8.5 (53) was defeated by Mooroopna 13.5 (83)