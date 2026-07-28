Longwood remains firmly in the KDFL finals race after recording an emphatic 68-point victory over Tallygaroopna in Round 15.

The Redlegs overcame a slow start to run away with a commanding 15.14.104 to 4.12.36 win.

Tallygaroopna held an eight-point advantage at quarter-time after kicking 2.4 to Longwood’s 1.2, but the contest changed dramatically in the second term.

Longwood piled on five goals to one to establish a 16-point halftime lead before continuing to pull away after the break.

The Redlegs restricted Tallygaroopna to just two goals after quarter-time while adding another nine themselves, including six goals in a dominant final term.

Longwood senior coach Scott Stefanos was pleased to welcome several players back following injuries and work commitments.

“I was really pleased with the performance of the boys,” Stefanos said.

“Getting a few troops back from injury and work commitments was pleasing, and it was good to see us get back to playing some good football.”

Stefanos said Longwood remained composed despite falling behind during the opening quarter.

“We started the game well but missed a couple of goals we should have kicked, which allowed Tally to get a couple and hit the front,” he said.

“We were kicking into the breeze and still looked in control.

"We just needed to tighten up a couple of areas, which we did after quarter-time.”

Longwood’s defensive pressure proved decisive, regularly forcing turnovers and creating opportunities in attack.

“To keep Tally to just two goals after quarter-time was extremely pleasing,” Stefanos said.

“Our pressure around the ball and defensive structure were terrific.

"We were able to continually turn the ball over and attack off the back of that pressure.

“The best thing about our finish was that we didn’t stop applying pressure.

"We kept driving the ball forward, which led to plenty of scoring opportunities.”

Liam Patterson made an immediate impact after returning to the side, finishing with four goals and providing Longwood with a dangerous attacking target.

“We have really missed his forward craft and pressure, as well as his ability to roll through the midfield,” Stefanos said.

“It makes a big difference having him back in the team.”

Michael Celestin was another standout, kicking three goals from the wing while also pushing back to support the defence.

Captain Jye Formosa led from the front through the midfield, while Dillon Hardy provided strong defending and run from the backline.

“Jye just did Jye Formosa things,” Stefanos said.

“He runs all day and is always brilliant for us through the middle and, as captain, he leads by example every week.

“Dillon is also one of our leaders, but it was his defending and run and carry from the backline that really stood out.”

The victory leaves Longwood seventh, level with sixth-placed Stanhope on 28 points but trailing on percentage.

With three games remaining, Stefanos believes the Redlegs are capable of forcing their way into the top six.

“The win keeps us in the hunt for finals, and we still have great confidence and belief in our ability,” he said.

“It could come down to percentage, so we have to keep pressing hard.”

Longwood faces second-placed Lancaster next round, with Stefanos identifying defensive pressure as a major focus.

“Lancaster uses the ball really well and moves it quickly, so we have to stop their ball movement and take the game on when we have the ball,” he said.

Avenel endured a difficult afternoon against premiership contender Murchison-Toolamba, suffering a 96-point defeat.

The Grasshoppers controlled the contest from the opening bounce, leading by 28 points at quarter-time before recording a 19.8.122 to 3.8.26 victory.

Chayse Thomson, Braydon Avola, and Nathan Gardiner were named Avenel’s best players.

The Swans remain fifth and will look to strengthen their finals position against Tallygaroopna next round.

Violet Town stayed within nine points of Shepparton East during the opening quarter before the Eagles broke the game open with a 10-goal second term.

Shepparton East continued to dominate after halftime, recording a 30.16.196 to 10.7.67 victory.

Will Hayes led the way for Violet Town with four goals, while Sam Leigh kicked three.

Hayes, Nathan Abley, and John Woodcock were named the Towners’ best players.

Violet Town will search for its second win when it faces winless Merrigum next round.

Nagambie remains on top of the KDFL ladder with a 13–1 record and a commanding win against Stanhope 9.6.60 to 17.16.118.

Tom Barnes continued his remarkable season with another seven goals, taking his season tally to 93 and leaving him just seven short of the century.

Will Dalton added four goals, while Ryan Coll, Kobi Maynard, and Luke Poustie were among Nagambie’s best players.

The Lakers have the bye next round as they prepare for the closing stages of the home-and-away season.

In the netball, Longwood endured a challenging afternoon against Tallygaroopna in round 15 of the Kyabram District League, with an undermanned A Grade side suffering a 52 to 14 defeat.

Longwood netball department manager Tamee Quinlan said the result was not a fair reflection of the team’s usual capabilities, with more than half the regular side unavailable through illness, injury, and prior commitments.

Three B Grade players stepped up to fill the vacancies, displaying their versatility and commitment to the club despite the difficult assignment.

“The girls showed plenty of determination and passion, but unfortunately came away with the loss,” Quinlan said.

There was better news for Longwood in C Grade, which recorded an important victory over Tallygaroopna while celebrating Michelle Groom’s 350th game for the Redlegs.

Quinlan said the win was a reward for the hard work the C Grade players had put in throughout the season.

Longwood will look to respond when it meets Lancaster this weekend, with most of its regular A Grade players expected to return.

Quinlan believes their return will help the team rediscover its passages of play and build some much-needed momentum.

“A Grade isn’t just one side; it is made up of everyone else pitching in as well,” she said.

“Win or lose, we support each other, show up and push until the end.”

Elsewhere in round 15, Avenel secured a strong 53 to 43 victory over Murchison-Toolamba, while Violet Town suffered a 65 to 23 defeat against Shepparton East.

Nagambie produced the most dominant performance of the round, powering to an emphatic 81 to 23 victory over Stanhope.