The Euroa community is mourning the loss of long-serving Euroa RSL president Phillip "Phil" Munt, who passed away on 21 July aged 80.

A Vietnam veteran, Mr Munt dedicated many years of service to the Euroa RSL and was one of the organisation's longest-serving presidents.

His commitment to veterans and the local community saw him become a familiar and respected figure throughout the district.

Born in Avoca, Mr Munt later made Euroa his home, living in the district for over 40 years.

Mr Munt spent the majority of his working life at Teson Trims, where he worked on the manufacturing line.

Mr Munt is survived by his wife Margaret and children Phillip and Susan.

While many people knew Mr Munt through his work with the RSL, others will remember him for his contribution to local entertainment as one half of the popular country music duo Phil and Bill.

Formed with Bill Ely, the popular pair became well known throughout the district during the 1980s and 1990s, performing at local events, celebrations and weddings.

Locals from that era told this masthead of the widespread popularity of Phil and Bill.

Mr Munt's passing marks the loss of a dedicated veteran, community volunteer, musician and family man whose contribution to Euroa extended across several generations.

Funeral details will be advised by the family.