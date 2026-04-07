A single-lane section of road over a culvert is a point of concern for some Ruffy residents who believe current upgrades to the community's entrance is merely an accident waiting to happen.

Ruffy local Henry Noye has raised with council his long-held fear that the section of Ruffy Terip Road which crosses Boggy Creeky will one day end in disaster for any out-of-towners.

"We have B-Doubles [trucks] coming down around here all the time," Mr Noye said.

"Now I know it's the locals that will slow down, because they know it is narrow, but I am worried that one day a travelling visitor will finish up in this bloody hole."

Mr Noye said the Strathbogie Shire Council was 'fantastic' at certain levels of consultation, but made his ire known at what he calls the 'iron curtain'.

"Sometimes you can't get behind that to get to the other buggers."

He said he believed the solution was to replace the culvert underneath the road with a longer one, which would require a full reconstruction of the road's foundation at the crossing.

A spokesperson from the shire said council had continued to be in discussion with Ruffy residents about measures to improve safety where the road crosses Boggy Creek.

"The carriageway is very narrow and does not adequately facilitate two-way traffic," the spokesperson said.

"Extension of the culvert was considered but is not possible as the required sightline distance on the western side could not be achieved."

Council said it had explored options for upgrades and believed line marking and signage will provide the best safety outcome without impeding the movement of large vehicles and farm machinery, which use the narrow carriageway regularly.

"Council has applied to the state government for funding for the works under the Safer Local Roads and Streets Program.

"The upgrade would involve reducing traffic to one lane so council will be consulting further with the community before the project plan is finalised."