Schools across the Strathbogie Shire had classes interrupted last Tuesday (24 March) due to a teachers’ strike over pay and employment condition fairness.

Up to 35,000 striking teachers rallied in Melbourne, with classes from about 500 public schools cancelled, as the teachers’ union warns of further action in their fight for better pay and conditions.

This was the first time in 10 years that teachers had gone on strike.

The rally came after eight months of negotiation which failed to reach a compromise.

Euroa Secondary College classes were interrupted when about 75 per cent of teachers took part in the statewide strike and attended a massive rally held in Melbourne city.

School principal Anna Eddy said there were class interruptions with some year levels asked to remain at home for the day.

“Although classes were interrupted for only one day on Wednesday, it was all back to normal,” she said.

“We had no objections from parents when asked to keep children at home; all was good.”

At Euroa Primary School notices went out to parents of students prior to the strike, with parents making their own decisions as to whether they keep their children at home or send them to school.

It is believed that a lot of the teachers at the school did strike for the one day.

An Australian Education Union (AEU) representative from Euroa Primary School explained to parents through the school’s weekly newsletter the reasons behind the teachers’ strike.

“As you know, AEU members from Euroa Primary School and across the state stopped work for 24 hours on Tuesday 24 March 2026," the teacher said.

“We understood that our actions might have presented difficulties for some parents and carers.

"However, the fact is that when it comes to investing in education, Victoria is bottom of the class.

"We are very concerned about the impact of this on your child’s education (and ) Victorian public schools are the lowest funded in Australia, and teachers are the lowest paid.

"This means that principals and education support staff are also undervalued."

By October 2026:

· an experienced Victorian teacher will be earning as much as $15,359 a year less than a similar teacher in New South Wales;

· a classroom-based education support employee starting out will be 10.5 per cent behind their NSW counterpart; and

· a Victorian school principal new to the role would start at $27,841 or 18 per cent behind for performing the same roles and responsibilities as a similar principal in NSW.

On top of that, Victorian public school staff work on average 12 hours of unpaid overtime each week.

Australian Education Union members are trying to get the state government to fix these and other problems through a new pay and conditions agreement, and have been negotiating for over eight months without success.

"The state government refuses to invest the money that would allow us to recruit and retain the staff we need in our schools – this is especially important for the learning and wellbeing of our students at a time of significant staffing shortages," the representative said.

"(EPS Principal) Ms Flack has urged parents to let the state government know that you want Victorian public school staff to have increased salaries and improved conditions."

At Nagambie Primary School, acting principal Monica Pearce said preferred not to comment on the strike or disruptions to classes.

What teachers want:

The union is looking to negotiate a 35 per cent pay rise and the right to employ more staff, plus have improved facilities.

It is believed that Premier Jacinta Allan made a last minute offer of an 18.5 per cent pay offer after the union moved to strike.

The teachers’ union will continue to push for a 35 per cent pay increase.

It is also reported that the teachers’ union rejected the offer as “completely unacceptable” and could call for more industrial action if further negotiations fail.

Victorian AEU branch president Justin Mullaly believes the Victorian public schools have a serious workforce shortage because of excessive workloads and uncompetitive pay which are driving experienced staff out of the profession.

In what unions described as the largest ever rally held by Victorian teachers, an estimated 35,000 protesters created a sea of red that travelled from Trades Hall to the steps of parliament house on Tuesday 24 March at about midday.

The crowd, clad in Australian Education Union (AEU) T-shirts, chanted: “What do we want? A pay deal! When do we want it? Now!”

Some carried signs reading: “Allan government, see me after class”, “My preps can count, why can’t the government?” and “To be paid or not be paid, that is the question”.