By ANDY WILSON and HELEN BROOK

A young local artist finding her feet, live music drifting across the stalls, and a strong community turnout helped make the Avenel markets a standout event on Sunday 10 May.

Nineteen‑year‑old Bianca Caruso from Locksley was among the stallholders drawing plenty of interest, showcasing a range of artworks and hand‑designed tote bags.

Bianca said she had been creating art for several years, returning to drawing in her mid‑teens after a break.

“I was drawing when I was really little and then just kind of gave up,” she said.

“I started getting back into it when I was about 15 years old.”

Bianca has studied Design Fundamentals through TAFE, which she said helped shape her creative direction and interest in tattooing, where she hopes to head next.

Family influence also played a strong role in her work.

“Mum and some people in my family gave me the interest - I’ve got artists behind me.”

While sales were modest, Bianca said there had been strong interest throughout the day, with many people stopping to browse and talk about her work.

“There’s been a lot of people viewing them,” she said.

She is also happy to take commissions and said this month's market was her third appearance at Avenel.

Live music was provided by The Yaks, who played two relaxed sets covering artists ranging from Paul Kelly and The Church through to Bob Dylan, Neil Young, and The Yardbirds, helping to create an easy, laid‑back atmosphere all day.

The band will return in August.

Avenel Markets organiser Anne Douglas said the Mother’s Day event was one of the strongest so far this year, helped by fine weather and strong community involvement.

A performance by the Avenel Primary School choir was a highlight, and Douglas said many stallholders reported selling out by the end of the day.

“It was a really happy vibe,” she said.

“The community came out, the school was involved, and everything just came together.”

Euroa Farmers Market

While more rain would certainly be welcome, a fine day is ideal for a visit to the Euroa Farmers Market, which returns this Saturday 16 May, along Kirkland Avenue, from 9am to 1pm.

Regular stallholders will again line the avenue, with food vans grouped around the Ford McKennan Shelter in the park.



What you’ll find at the market

• Handmade bags and greeting cards

• Paintings and photographs

• Soaps and body lotions

• Jewellery

• Garden sculptures

• Leather belts

• Bird‑themed magnets and tea towels

• Honey

• Dog treats and dog coats

• Local wine and gin from Bendigo, honey and preserves of all flavours

• Granola, with or without nuts, and fresh bread

• Italian pastries and gluten‑free donuts

• Asian dumplings

• Ice‑cream for kids, coffee for the grownups

• Plants, pots, and tote bags

• Seasonal fruit and vegetables

The Rotary community barbecue will be held under the shelter and hosted this month by the Euroa Girl Guides, with locals encouraged to come along, say hello, and meet Heather and the group’s enthusiastic new families.

The market continues to showcase local producers, makers, and growers, with something on offer for shoppers of all ages.

The local CWA will again be on hand with a stall full of homemade goodies.

For those who enjoy buying fresh, locally produced food and handmade crafts, it’s all at the Euroa Farmers Market this Saturday.

For more information, contact Helen on 0447 360 059.