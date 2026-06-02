Communities recovering from the January bushfires may be entering a more dangerous stage of recovery, with rural mental health advocate Warren ‘Unbreakable Farmer’ Davies warning people are beginning to withdraw just as the emotional toll deepens.

Speaking to The Euroa Gazette this week, Davies said recent days had brought a surge in people seeking help, confirming concerns he raised when he addressed fire-affected residents at the Ruffy Recovery Hub on Friday 24 April.

Drawing on experience from previous disasters, Davies said the shift was not unexpected, but the speed and emotional weight of it made it very different to other natural disasters.

“It’s a normal progression in recovery, but I wasn’t expecting the rush of people and seeing so many struggling at once,” he said.

“This is a kind of different disaster, as well, because of the impact that it has had on livelihoods.”

He said the colder weather, ongoing financial and practical pressures, and the long tail of recovery were contributing to the shift.

“The adrenaline has worn off and people are realising the situation they’re in,” he said.

When Davies spoke at Ruffy in April, he warned communities not to let communication break down as recovery progressed.

“We cannot isolate ourselves and go silent,” he said.

Now almost six weeks later, he said those early signs were emerging.

One of the biggest concerns, he said, was that many people were still outwardly coping.

“They’re saying they’re okay, but they’re not,” he said.

“And some people can’t even explain how they’re feeling.”

Davies said communities now needed to change how they checked in on each other.

“We’ve got to listen with more than our ears,” he said.

“Watch body language, give people your full attention — the signs are there if you’re looking.”

He said support now relied more on individuals and communities to take the initiative.

“If you’re feeling it a bit yourself, chances are the next person is as well,” he said.

Davies said recovery was not linear, with setbacks expected even as communities moved forward.

“It’s two steps forward, one step back, but this is the time we need to stay connected,” he said.