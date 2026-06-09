Recognise my battle

'Listen with more than your ears', is such a critical article from the The Euroa Gazette of 3 June.

If you haven’t read it, please do.

Warren Davies - the 'Unbreakable Farmer' - implores us to be sensitive to those impacted by the recent devastating fires.

He tells us that the initial adrenalin rush is over and that many of the victims are withdrawing, becoming isolated, and are not okay.

I am one of those having had my home destroyed as the fire devoured all in its path at Upton Hill.

Nothing was saved, nothing recognizable, all totally obliterated.

On reading your article I was awakened.

I am not okay, I am moody, irritable, and have lost confidence and motivation.

I need my community to recognise my battle as I know many members do.

I know that many others similarly impacted need understanding and support.

Davies words say it all.

Thank you for such a supportive article; it makes us feel we are not alone.

Jim Billings, Avenel

(Previous address no longer exists)



﻿Allan’s Labor, broke, pothole state

Traveling to Melbourne this week I hit a pothole on the Hume Freeway where it crosses the railway line at Tallarook in the middle of the road and destroyed two tyres.

Ten minutes later another car arrived with the same problem.

A local tells me the has been occurring for several weeks.

When will this end?

Pot holes all along the Hume.

Check the southern entrance to the Hume from Euroa.

I feel we are living in a third world country.

The sooner we are rid of this profligate Labour government the better.

$34billion on the Suburban Rail Loop railway to no where, $15billion stolen on major infrastructure, while we country folks put up with these conditions.

Hopefully we can change this in November

Tom Hudson, Euroa



Predicament

There's much concern about the plight

of bees with the varroa mite;

but that's not all: the truth is that

they face the loss of habitat.

They labor hard to pollinate,

so need our help, ere it's too late

(if they were gone, what I'd miss most

is having honey on my toast)

Craig Penny, Euroa