1 July

GREEN SPACE 90 YEARS ON

We have just had the longest night in Euroa.

To mark that night, a friend and I walked through the local park.

This park was created in 1936 and before that it was used for grazing.

That year marked the 21st anniversary of the ANZAC landing in Türkiye.

The ladies of the village, through the Country Women’s Association and led by Mrs Currie of Seven Creeks Estate, approached the men of the shire to create the park.

Mrs Currie, who loved her garden, sought advice for the park from Edna Walling, the well-known Melbourne garden designer.

While Mrs Currie was creating the park with its garden cottage — which still stands beside the footbridge — Mr Currie and other gentlemen were establishing an Avenue of Honour along the Hume Highway that once ran through Euroa.

They made a special effort to plant three oak trees in front of the state primary school — one each for Mr Burton, Mr Tubb, and Mr Magar, all recipients of the Victoria Cross.

On 16 November 1936, a tree was planted to honour the Unknown Soldier.

A few years ago I spoke to a young man about this, and it was difficult to explain that there was no DNA (technology) available to identify the dead back then.

At the beginning of 1936, the King had died; it was the year of the Berlin Olympics, the Spanish Civil War, and Japan’s invasion of China.

By the time the tree was planted, there was a new King — 1936 being the year of three Kings.

Ninety years later and here I am, able to walk in that park at night.

We all need that green space.

Thank you to the people who created it.

Robyn Neville, Euroa

FULL PRICE FOR HALF THE SERVICE

In 150 days, Victorians get to do something the Allan Labor Government should fear: vote.

Ask people across our region what's keeping them up at night and the answer is consistent - the cost of living, crime, and health.

The financial squeeze is very real - it's a mortgage that's grown, a grocery bill that's doubled, and a tax burden piled higher by a Labor government that has run this state into record debt.

It's families feeling less safe in their own homes and towns.

And it's the worry that when you need an ambulance or a hospital bed, it won't be there in time.

Then there are our roads — crumbling, patched, and dangerous — and our schools, left to degrade while a city-centric Labor government looks the other way.

None of this is bad luck.

It's the result of Labor's choices: regional Victoria makes up over 25 per cent of the state's population, yet under this government we've received just 12pc of new infrastructure spending.

We are paying full price for half the service.

Country people aren't asking for handouts.

We're asking for our fair share — and Labor has ignored us for too long.

The only way to change this government is to put Labor last and vote for the Nationals and Liberals — the only genuine alternative ready to govern.

A protest vote that doesn't end in a change of government changes nothing.

In 150 days, we get to do exactly that.

I would encourage every regional Victorian to look hard at what the Allan Labor Government has delivered, weigh it against what's on offer, and make their voice impossible to ignore.

Annabelle Cleeland, Member for Euroa

THE DEMISE OF CHINAMAN'S BRIDGE

The Council, with sighs of relief,

issued to the contractor its brief:

with the bridge's days numbered,

it will no more be cumbered,

ere long, by this source of much grief.

Craig Penny, Euroa

June 24

GET CHECKED, FELLAS, AND DON'T OVERTHINK IT

Rural and remote doctors are urging Aussie men to book a check-up with their GP as soon as something doesn’t feel right and not put it off ‘till later’.

Getting onto physical and mental health concerns early can make a real difference in your health outcomes.

Men’s Health Week (recognises) two in three Australian men wait too long before seeking help when something doesn't feel right and that can lead to delayed treatment and, in some cases, more serious outcomes.

We get it – it seems much easier to stick your head in the sand and pretend everything’s rosy, or tell yourself that you’re too busy at the moment to see the doc.

But the reality is, that isn’t going to fix things, and seeing the doctor sooner rather than later may make the difference between a serious condition being diagnosed while something can be done about it, and being left with limited or even no treatment options.

Importantly too, your GP can absolutely help you with your mental health.

It is crucial that if you are feeling down or depressed, or just don’t have your usual levels of energy, that you book in early to see your GP for help with that.

As with your physical health, getting help early for any emotional wellbeing and mental health concerns can make a big difference.

Often men in rural and remote communities surprise themselves that – after putting off an appointment for so long – they feel a huge sense of relief when they finally do something about it.

The trick is not to overthink it, and to book that appointment in early.

Dr Sarah Chalmers, President of the Rural Doctors Association of Australia

3000 MORE ON THE BEAT

The Nationals and Liberals in government will recruit an extra 3000 police as new crime statistics show disproportionate levels of crime in Victoria’s regions.

Crime in Victoria has reached record levels under the Allan Labor Government with regional areas making up three of the top five recorded Local Government Areas to have recorded offences.

Latrobe, Greater Shepparton, and Northern Grampians all feature prominently among most crime-ravaged areas of the state.

Latrobe had 17,950.5 offences per 100,000 of its population, with only Melbourne ranking higher among all Local Government areas in the state.

Greater Shepparton had 14,737 offences per 100,000 people, while Northern Grampians closely followed with 14,675.4 per 100,000 people – up a staggering 23.6 per cent from the same time last year.

Time and time again we are seeing regional Victoria rank highly in issues and rank lowly in funding and these latest statistics show the alarming prevalence of crime in these areas.

Meanwhile police stations are closing and manned hours continue to reduce while the government in its typical tone deaf manner pats itself on the back its handling crime in Victoria.

A Liberal-Nationals government will take crime seriously in this state, and along with 3000 extra police, we will bring in tougher bail laws and a host of measures to give a fair share to regional Victoria.

Danny O’Brien, Leader of The Nationals